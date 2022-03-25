5 things GTA Online beginners need to know about The Contract in 2022

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade and players are still thronging to the game like it came out yesterday. Technically, the Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S did come out fairly recently. However, players often wonder what has kept the game alive for so long. The answer is DLCs and more than 40 of them. This is something Rockstar has stayed consistent on throughout the years.

The latest one to come out was the Contract DLC. It was released in December 2021. The DLC is monumental as it merges the Grand Theft Auto story and Online modes and brings them to the present day. This article reveals important details beginners should know about the DLC before diving in.

Things GTA Online beginners need to know about The Contract in 2022

5) Information about the DLC

The Contract DLC brings Franklin into the world of GTA Online

The Contract DLC brings Franklin from the story-mode into the online realm. Rockstar said:

"In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, renowned Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own."

Franklin Clinton has set up the Agency that excels in solving delicate problems for the elite in Vinewood. All he needs is a 'reliable partner' and a big break. The DLC is narrative driven and sees players help Franklin solve a conundrum for the famed Dr Dre. Yes, the real Dr. Dre is in GTA Online. The DLC brings a bunch of content expansions like: the Agency, Dewbauchee Champion, Imani Tech and much more with it.

4) Security Contracts

Security Contracts are a new mission type in GTA Online, which can be started by gamers via the Agency. Owning an agency is a pre-requisite for this. These missions are in free-mode and can be completed in any type of lobby. All gamers need to ensure is that they are either a CEO, VIP, or MC President.

The jobs can be started via the computer in the gamers' office inside the Agency. After completing the first contract with the help of Franklin, gamers can call him and get a random contract assigned to them. There are three classifications of security contracts and the pay-out is based on difficulty.

Professional = $31,000 to $42,000

Specialist = $44,000 to $56,000

Specialist+ = $60,000 to $70,000

3) Imani Tech

The Contract DLC, like any other DLC in GTA Online, brought many new vehicles with it, 17 to be exact, and some of them are great. The Agency also houses its own vehicle workshop. This isn't like all other workshops as this one can equip certain cars with Imani Tech. Imani is Franklin's tech support that comes in handy for gamers as well.

The Agency Vehicle Workshop allows gamers to equip certain rides with either a missile lock-on jammer or a remote control unit. These upgrades are only allowed on specific vehicles. Missile lock-on jammers are a great thing to have in free roam as broomstick riders will have to manually aim to blow up cars. The remote control unit lets players remotely control their cars from a distance and the controls resemble the RC Bandito.

2) Agency

Agencies are all-new business gamers can manage (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Agency is a new business that was added to the game via the Contract DLC. This basically emulates celebrity solutions agencies from real-life. However, the things gamers get to do via the Agency are as far away from real-life as possible.

Gamers can purchase any one out of the four agencies listed on the Dynasty 8 Executive website. While buying them, gamers can also buy a few upgrades like armory, vehicle workshop, etc. Buying the property unlocks the Contract DLC narrative with Franklin, Lamar, and others. It also unlocks Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, and Imani Tech. A special set of missions called Short Trips will also be unlocked and new players shouldn't overlook that as it is a content masterpiece.

1) Dr. Dre

The famed Dr. Dre is a part of GTA Online via the Contract DLC (Image via Rolling Stone)

The Agency also unlocks a set of missions called the Dr. Dre VIP Contract.

'Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself. This could be the big break your agency needs.'

Franklin and partner have an opportunity to get the big break they have been looking for as Dr. Dre needs help with delicate problems. The Los Santos Golf Club is the spot where players first get a glimpse of the OG Dr. Dre. Dr. Dre's phone was stolen by Johnny Guns' men.

The series of missions involves GTA Online gamers tracking down the stolen music. After everything is resolved, Record A studios will be unlocked. Here, players can see Dr. Dre in action as he makes magic.

