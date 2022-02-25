Rockstar fixes GTA Online issue with Payphone Hit payouts

Payphone Hits no longer have an issue with payouts, thanks to a recent hotfix to GTA Online.

Ever since the Contract DLC, these missions have been very popular with the fanbase. GTA Online players can get rid of society's worst offenders, courtesy of a few calls to Franklin Clinton. These jobs also pay very well, especially if players complete all the bonus objectives.

However, just a few hours ago, there was a slight annoyance in regards to payouts. Normally, players can receive up to $70,000 in bonus money. Due to a mistake on Rockstar's part, that payment was lowered to $50,000. The good news is that GTA Online has taken care of this problem.

Rockstar Games fixed a recent issue in GTA Online regarding Payphone Hit payouts

Payphone Hits are a good way to make a lot of money. For this reason, many players were unhappy when Rockstar lowered their pay. It turns out that is was a simple mistake, which has since been taken care of. This article will take a look at exactly what happened.

What was the issue?

Payphone Hits now pay 15k and the bonus is 35k. 50k in total.

Payphone Hits now pay 15k and the bonus is 35k. 50k in total.

GTA Online updates reset every week or so. This allows Rockstar to make a few changes in regards to the game. Nevertheless, data miner Tez2 made an interesting discovery yesterday. He found out that Rockstar accidentally removed a few variables for the Payphone Hits.

Below are the original payments for these missions:

Base : $15,000

: $15,000 Bonus: $70,000

However, Rockstar unintentionally brought its value down by a considerable amount:

Base : $15,000

: $15,000 Bonus : $35,000

: $35,000 Total: $50,000

Many GTA Online players were unhappy when they found out. $40,000 may not seem like much, but it adds up over time. Some of them even believed that it was an intentional nerf. Again, the reality is that Rockstar accidentally changed the variables when they weren't supposed to.

Rockstar fixed it in a few hours

They now pay as before. 15k and 70k as bonus.

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



Payphone Hits now pay 15k and the bonus is 35k. 50k in total.

20 minutes ago, Rockstar addressed the issue with Payphone Hits payouts. They now pay as before. 15k and 70k as bonus.

It's very likely that Rockstar heard all the complaints about the reduced payments. This problem has since been solved a few hours ago.

Payphone Hit payouts are back to normal, with a base pay of $15,000 and a bonus of $75,000. This is very good news for the player base. Payphone Hits are a successful means to a financial end.

Many players worry that Rockstar will nerf it eventually, but that is no longer the case. It's clear that the company doesn't mind them making a lot of money through this method.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

