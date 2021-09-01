Gangplank's mini-rework in patch 11.17 has made him one of the worst-performing League champions

Prior to working on League of Legends' 11.17 patch cycle, Riot's game developer Phlox allowed players on Twitter to decide if they wanted a rework on Gangplank or not. Since the feedback was all positive, Riot decided to work on it right away.

As expected, Gangplank received a mini-rework on League of Legends' latest patch. Riot reduced his ability, from being a lane bully early in the game to a full critical-damage dealer.

Hey all!



I'd love to get your feelings on Gangplank. Quick disclaimer that no Gangplank work is guaranteed to ship + this is not binding. I'm happy to read any thoughts in the replies!



Would you want to exchange lane harass for a buffed lategame?

Get: (Ranged Grasp on Q + Buff) — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) July 16, 2021

With tweaks and adjustments, Gangplank's Q ability containing "Powerspike" and "Grasp of the Undying" has become much worse than before. Unfortunately, there are no better keystones for him as well.

The traditional build path of Gangplank has also been difficult for players to cope up with. The reworked Gangplank deals heavy burst damage with crit items but is much squishier than before as most of the players used Divine Sunderer for the Saltwater Scourge.

Gangplank’s mini-rework made his winrate figures disastrous

Gangplank's winrate in Platinum and above marks one of the lowest figures in League of Legends season 11 (Image via Riot Games)

According to League of Legends' stat-based site u.gg, Gangplank's win rating in Platinum and above marks one of the lowest figures in League of Legends, considering all possible positions.

In both Top and Mid lane, Gangplank has one of the lowest win rates with 42.78% and 42.55% respectively.

Gangplank now has the lowest win rate in League of Legends after the mini-rework! pic.twitter.com/3hDTRtTUzd — League of Legends Updates (@LoLDailyUpdates) August 31, 2021

Thus, League of Legends players are still struggling to decide how to use Gangplank to the fullest and the mini-rework has apparently made the champion worse.

Gangplank mains might take a good time to cope-up with the reworked champion. They have to rely mostly on Gangplank's barrels to deal with the majority of their opponents. It got buffed for taking crit strikes as an advantage at 125% effectiveness.

Fans are guessing there will be some buffs to Gangplank from Riot in the coming days before the champion goes into a full collapse.

