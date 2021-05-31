Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (May 31st): Free rewards revealed

Free Fire players usually acquire in-game items by spending diamonds or participating in events. However, they can sometimes obtain such items at no cost using redeem codes.

Garena often releases redeem codes on their official social media handles. These alphanumeric codes give players the opportunity to get in-game items for free.

The developers have now released a new Free Fire redeem code for players in the Indonesian region.

Free Fire redeem code for May 31st

Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Redeem code: FF8MBDXPVCB1 (Indonesia server only)

Rewards: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

If players outside the Indonesia server attempt to use the redeem code above, they will face an error stating:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to obtain rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to obtain rewards through Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption website. The link to the website is provided below:

Free Fire Rewards Redemption website: Click here

Players have to log in to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption website with their Free Fire ID

Step 2: They should then log in to the website using the platform they have linked to their Free Fire account.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They will, therefore, have to link their accounts to any of the following platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Enter the redeem code and tap confirm to complete the redemption process

Step 3: After logging in, players should enter the redeem code in the text box and click on the confirm button. When a dialog box appears, they should click on the OK button.

Step 4: The rewards will be credited to the player's account within 24 hours. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.

If a player faces an error stating that the redeem code is invalid or redeemed, it likely means that the code has expired or has already been used.

