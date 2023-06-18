Geekay Esports wins PMPL MEA Championship 2023 Spring, qualifies for PUBG Mobile World Invitational 

Geekay Esports was crowned as the champion in PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MEA Championship Spring 2023. The top eight teams from the Arabian region fought against the best eight African teams in the four-day tournament for an intense and action-packed competition.

Geekay had a modest start, but their determination and hard work propelled them to second place on the third day. Ultimately, on the final day, the team demonstrated incredible composure and resilience to secure victory by a narrow margin of one point. Geekay amassed a total of 178 points, which included three chicken dinners and 107 frag points.

PMPL MEA Championship Spring 2023 overview

Nigma Galaxy came third in MEA Championship Spring. (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Geekay Esports has sealed a spot in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 as the winner of the tournament, while the top eight teams have qualified for the regional clash event against the top EU team. Korka from Team GQ, with 17 eliminations and approximately 2400 damage under his belt, was named the tournament's MVP.

Crash Gaming from Iraq held the top position for a significant portion of the tournament, thanks to their consistency. However, their subpar performance on the final day led to them losing out on the title by a single point. Despite being the most aggressive squad with 111 frag points, they settled for second place with a total of 177 points.

Nigma Galaxy compensated for their poor performance in the first two days but fell short of the first position by a few points. The championship-winning squad made an impressive comeback, rising from tenth to third rank in the final two days and boosting their score to 160 points.

PMPL MEA Championship Spring overall standings. (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Brute Force, who secured a podium finish in PMPL Arabia, settled for fourth place. On the other hand, R8 Esports, who was recently invited to PMWI, had some noteworthy moments but failed to capitalize on them, ultimately finishing in ninth place. RA'AD acquired the tenth spot after an average run.

The PMPL Arabia champions, Nasr Esports, had a disappointing outing and settled for the 15th spot. The team was unable to secure any chicken dinner and accumulated only 95 points. Triple Esports and The World Of Battle, the winners and the runners-up of PMPL Africa respectively, also had a challenging tournament. They ranked 14th and 16th, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes