NASR Esports wins PMPL Arabia 2023 Spring

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia Spring 2023 concluded with Nasr Esports being crowned as champions. After competing in the circuit for quite some time, this is the team's first official title. Notably, Nasr made strategic roster changes by recruiting skilled players from North America, which proved advantageous for their success.

Nasr Esports had an average league stage but was on top from the first day of finals. Although they saw a drop on the second day, they pushed back to victory on the final day. Accumulating a total of 191 points, the team achieved an impressive feat with 91 kills and three chicken dinners.

PMPL Arabia Spring Finals overview

Quest Esports, which consists of players from Powr Esports, managed to grab second place in the overall standings. The team performed well on the first day, even taking the lead on the second. Unfortunately, their prospects of claiming the championship title were hampered by a few early exits in the final matches.

Brute Force, the PMNC MEA Wildcard champions, showcased their skills in the finals by securing two chicken dinner victories on the final day. Their outstanding performance propelled them to an impressive third place in the standings after collecting a total of 185 points.

Geekay Esports, the runners-up of PMSC Arabia, had a rather average performance in the finals, ultimately settling for fourth place with 184 points. On the other hand, R8 Esports (formerly known as Rico Infinity) started strongly in the finals but lost their form along the way, leading them to a fifth-place ranking with 181 points.

Despite their impressive performance in the League Stage, Nigma Galaxy fell short in the finals, occupying the seventh position. The team's inconsistent performance left them hoping for a better showing in the upcoming PMPL MEA Championship. Koops from the squad was the best athlete in the competition, picking up 150 eliminations and 30075 damage.

Defending champions Team Falcons had a disappointing tournament as they struggled to compete effectively, finishing 15th in the Grand Finals. Gangsters Esports came 16th with 95 points.

The top 10 teams have successfully qualified for the PMPL MEA Championship, where they will face off against the six best African teams in a battle for a single slot in the prestigious PUBG Mobile World Invitational tournament.

