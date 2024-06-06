As if Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu wasn't enough, Capcom has introduced another compelling face with its new game, Monster Hunter Wilds. The character of Gemma the Smithy seems to have taken over the internet ever since she was first revealed in Monster Hunter Wilds' gameplay trailer. Her growing popularity has now reached the next level with the title somehow turning into a Dating Sim.

To make it clear, Monster Hunter Wilds is not actually a Dating Sim. However, it appears as if fans want it to be so. Lately, they have heavily used the Dating Sim tag for the game on Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds gets tagged as Dating Sim on Steam, thanks to Gemma's inevitable charms

A still from the game's Steam page shows the tags used for its genre by the users (Image via Valve/Capcom)

For those unaware, Capcom's next major installment is coming to different platforms, including PC, where it will be available through Steam. What's interesting to note is that the official page for Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam currently has a Dating Sim tag attached to it, alongside others like Hunting, Action, Multiplayer, and Co-op.

Trending

While all the other tags are justified given the title's nature and style, calling it a Dating Sim is definitely something the developers didn't intend to do.

In case anyone is not already aware, Steam has got the option to add tags to a game. This means fans can attach any desirable tag they want with any upcoming title irrespective of its main genre. While the tags on Steam are user-generated, they are mentioned by popularity among the players for a specific character or special aspect seen in a game.

Gemma's character in a still from the gameplay trailer of MHW (Image via Capcom)

In the case of MHW, the obvious reason seems to be Gemma the Smithy, who has attracted gaming fans' attention on the internet in last few days.

In the next installment under an iconic franchise, NPC Gemma will be a Smithy with the Research Commission. She will take care of the main protagonist's weapons and armor-crafting needs.

Speaking of MHW's gameplay trailer, Gemma was briefly seen for a duration of just 12 seconds where spoke hardly two lines. But it looks like this short appearance was enough to compel the fans to make her their next favorite NPC from Capcom's catalog of amazing video game characters.

For more news on Monster Hunter Wilds, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback