Gen.G vs EDG League of Legends Worlds 2021 semi-finals: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details and more

The second semi-final match at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set between Gen.G and Edward Gaming (EDG).

This clash might have come as a surprise to many League of Legends fans. Gen.G was not expected to reach all the way to the semi-finals. In fact, they were touted to get knocked out of the group stages.

EDG, on the other hand, were supposed to be the dominant force and blitz through the entire competition. However, since the group stages, they have showcased a lot of shaky performances leading to fans doubting them as favorites.

However, it took six attempts for EDG to reach their first semi final at Worlds. So this match is going to be filled with a lot of uncertainty to say the least.

Overview of EDG vs Gen.G at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Predictions

EDG has been an inconsistent team until now at League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, they did defeat Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and also made it to the semis for the first time. They will definitely look to push things over the line and reach the finals.

Gen. G, on the other hand, has relied a lot on the performances of Bdd and Ruler. Both players have been instrumental and through their individual performances, the team has managed to stay alive at the tournament.

However, in terms of predictions, EDG definitely are much more potent when it comes to teamfighting as well as decision making. With all said and done, EDG should clinch this series with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

EDG and Gen.G have never faced each other at a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch

EDG vs. Gen.G will be live telecast on the official lol esports website as well as Riot Games’ Twitch account. The match will be live broadcast on 31 October 2021.

Previous results

Previously, EDG faced RNG in the quarter-finals at League of Legends Worlds 2021. It was a very close series where the former won by a 3-2 scoreline.

Edward Gaming @EDG_Edward We did a jersey exchange with @GenG_KR ! Thank you and hope we can present a great game together on Sunday! We did a jersey exchange with @GenG_KR! Thank you and hope we can present a great game together on Sunday! https://t.co/kN9emZqVB2

Gen. G, on the other hand faced Cloud9 and despite a slow start they managed to close the series 3-0.

League of Legends rosters

EDG

Li "Flandre" Xuan-Jun

Zhao "Jiejie" Li-Jie

Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Park "Viper" Do-hyeon

Tian "Meiko" Ye

Gen.G

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee

Kim “Clid” Tae-min

Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Kim “Life” Jeong-min

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul