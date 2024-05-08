Gen.G vs Fnatic - League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Gen.G and Fnatic will go head-to-head on the second day of the MSI 2024 Bracket Stage. The former is looking to lift its very first international trophy while Fnatic has come to make some noise at MSI after a five-year absence from the annual event. This matchup will definitely not be easy for the EMEA representatives, and it will be a tall order to overcome Gen.G

The Korean superteam has the perfect chance to display its skill as it kicks off MSI 2024. Ahead of this matchup, here is everything you need to know about this encounter including important insights, match timings, and more.

Gen.G vs Fnatic at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

Gen.G is one of the favorites to win MSI 2024. The LCK champions boast one of the strongest rosters at the event spearheaded by superstar LoL mid laner Chovy. The rest of the team is no slouch either, with former World Champion jungler Canyon and top laner Kiin being formidable players. Gen.G has demonstrated excellent macro and smart decision-making to easily steamroll opponents.

The primary concern for this roster at League of Legends MSI 2024 will be the inconsistent performance of ADC Peyz. The Korean prodigy did not have the best performance this split, which could be a problem against dominant bot lane duos in teams like Bilibili Gaming, T1, and Top Esports.

Fnatic has been one of the scrappiest teams at the event so far. The second seed from EMEA loves to constantly indulge in skirmishes. While it does make for a fun and chaotic experience for viewers, Fnatic's macro is sloppy. A lot of its success relies on jungler Razork finding a breakthrough early in the game.

ADC Noah has looked notably weak against opponents better than him which leads to a massive gold gap in the bot lane and the eventual downfall of Fnatic. The team will have a lot to work on but its unpredictable and wild nature could pull Gen.G into the circle of chaos and cause issues.

Prediction: Gen.G wins the series 3-0

Head-to-head

Gen.G and Fnatic have faced each other twice. Both of these encounters happened at Worlds 2020 where the rosters were completely different. The current head-to-head record stands at 1-1.

Previous results

Gen.G's most recent result was a 3-2 victory against T1 in the LCK 2024 Spring Split Grand Finals. On the other hand, Fnatic secured a 2-0 victory against GAM Esports at MSI 2024.

Expected rosters

Gen.G

Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in

Jungle -

Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan

Support -

Head Coach -

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Yoon "Jun" Se-jun

Se-jun Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

Livestream details

The matchup between Gen.G and Fnatic at MSI 2024 is scheduled to start at the following times:

PT : May 8, 2 am

: May 8, 2 am CET : May 8, 11 am

: May 8, 11 am IST : May 8, 2:30 pm

: May 8, 2:30 pm Beijing CST : May 8, 5 pm

: May 8, 5 pm KST: May 8, 6 pm

You can tune into the channels listed below for the official livestream of the best-of-five series.

Additionally, watch parties done by popular co-streamers like Caedrel, IWDominate, YamatoCannon, and Ibai are also available as alternate viewing experiences.

