Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Playoff Stage features Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on February 16, 2025. The winner of this best-of-five series will proceed to the next stage to face Dplus KIA in the upper bracket final. Meanwhile, the loser will drop into the lower bracket and battle against Nongshim in an elimination series.

Ad

This article highlights important statistics and recent results ahead of the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup.

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Playoffs: Who will win the battle?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gen.G previously faced Hanwha Life Esports in the group stage where the former romped to a 2-0 win. With a new Botlane duo of Ruler and Duro, the team has been showcasing balanced performance in every lane. However, Gen.G suffered two unexpected defeats against BRION and T1 in the group stage.

Although Chovy, possibly the most consistent player of 2024, is having a rough time this season, others have been exceptional. Players like Kiin, Canyon, and Ruler have a deep champion pool with the potential to excel in every LoL meta.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports did the unexpected in the previous Playoff Stage match against T1. Despite recent lackluster team synergy, HLE went toe-to-toe against the Worlds 2024 champions and won the series 3-2.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zeus, the former T1 Toplaner, was the best-performing player in the series. With his signature champions like Jayce, Gnar, and Olaf, the LoL Worlds 2023 Finals MVP once again showcased why he can be considered one of the best players in fearless draft format.

The Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life Esports match in the LCK Cup 2025 Playoffs will be played in LoL patch 25.S1.3 and a draft format. Throughout the series, fans should expect various meta and off-meta picks.

Ad

Prediction: Gen.G is expected to win the series 3-2.

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

These two teams have met 36 times, with Gen.G grabbing 29 wins, while HLE has prevailed in seven clashes.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview

Rosters

Gen.G

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: Duro

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

How to watch Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Playoffs

Ad

Here are the starting times of the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports match:

PT : February 15, 2025, at 10 pm

: February 15, 2025, at 10 pm CET : February 16, 2025, at 7 am

: February 16, 2025, at 7 am IST : February 16, 2025, at 11:30 am

: February 16, 2025, at 11:30 am Beijing CST : February 16, 2025, at 2 pm

: February 16, 2025, at 2 pm KST: February 16, 2025, at 3 pm

To watch the series live, head to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Check out more League of Legends news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.