Gen.G vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Week 5 of the LCK 2025 Regular Season brings Gen.G against KT Rolster. Gen.G is yet to lose a series in the competition, and KT Rolster is struggling to make it into the Road to MSI event. Yet, in recent years, the latter is one of the few teams that have been able to challenge the former neck-to-neck and even win a couple of times.

Here are both Gen.G and KT Rolster's recent results and statistics ahead of their clash in LCK 2025.

Gen.G vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Can KT break Gen.G's winning streak?

Match preview and prediction

Gen.G is wreaking havoc in the LCK, having won all eight series. After defeating top-notch teams like HLE, T1, Dplus, and others, the team again seems to be showing regional dominance.

Gen.G's star player has been their legendary Midlaner, Chovy. The 24-year-old has scooped the most number of MVPs in the split (8) and has single-handedly outplayed every other Midlaner. Chovy’s laning, macro rotations, and team fight participation have been astronomical to this point.

Meanwhile, KT Rolster is having a disappointing LCK split thus far. Sitting at three wins and five losses, they are in seventh place at the moment and on the verge of not making it into the Road to MSI.

However, KT Rolster has players such as Bdd and Cuzz, who can make the team bounce back at any time. The side gave Gen.G a serious run for its money in 2024, during most of the split Gen.G appeared invincible. Although the rosters for both teams have changed, it is still hard to say the outcome of the Gen.G vs KT Rolster matchup.

Prediction: KT Rolster 2 - 1 Gen.G

Gen.G vs KT Rolster: Head-to-head

These two teams played 29 times against each other. Gen.G prevailed 18 times, while KT Rolster came out on top 11 times.

Previous results

Gen.G won its last series 2-0 against DRX. On the other hand, KT Rolster was defeated by Nongshim 0-2.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.09 notes

Rosters

Gen.G

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: Duro

KT Rolster

Top : PerfecT, Casting

: PerfecT, Casting Jungle : Cuzz

: Cuzz Mid : Bdd

: Bdd ADC : deokdam

: deokdam Support: Peter, Paduck

How to watch Gen.G vs KT Rolster in the LCK 2025 Regular Season

Here are the starting times of the Gen.G vs KT Rolster series:

PT : May 1, 2025, at 1 am

: May 1, 2025, at 1 am CET : May 1, 2025, at 10 am

: May 1, 2025, at 10 am IST : May 1, 2025, at 1:30 pm

: May 1, 2025, at 1:30 pm Beijing CST : May 1, 2025, at 4 pm

: May 1, 2025, at 4 pm KST: May 1, 2025, at 5 pm

To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

