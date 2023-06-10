Gen.G vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split started on June 7, 2023, and the first week is already coming to a close. The defending champions, Gen.G, will face off against regional titans T1 to round out the first week of the Summer Split. The rivalry between these two teams has been fierce, with both outfits boasting world-class lineups.

This matchup will surely be exciting, with a high showcase of talent and mechanics in the League of Legends server. Both of these teams have a lot of expectations coming into this split, and a win here would be vital in the battle for first place.

GenG vs. T1: Who will win the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Finals rematch?

Predictions

Gen.G has had a successful season so far regionally, as they won the LCK 2023 Spring Split against T1 after losing to them thrice during the season. Gen.G had an underwhelming MSI 2023 relative to expectations. They secured a fourth-place finish, to the disappointment of LCK fans.

Despite this setback, Gen.G is expected to be a strong contender for a back-to-back title and is definitely a world-class team. The team has boatloads of talent in every role, with standout players including Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon and Kim "Peyz" Su-Hwan.

Gen.G will be looking to defend their trophy in the Summer Split and secure a spot at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

T1's current roster has been considered one of the world's best League of Legends teams since 2022. The team has constantly had regional success and has performed exceptionally both domestically and internationally.

The team has, however, earned a reputation for choking during important games, but the talent that the roster possesses cannot be denied. T1 has produced some of the best talents in every lane, spearheaded by the greatest of all time, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok.

They showcased exceptional mechanical prowess and an in-depth understanding of macro across all stages of a game. T1 will be looking to avenge their loss against Gen.G in the LCK Spring Finals and have a good start to their Summer Split after a disappointing exit at MSI 2023.

Both teams are coming into this League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split matchup as strong contenders to win the series. T1's track record and the clutch factor make them slightly favorites to win against Gen.G. However, fans should expect a very close and interesting series between these two teams.

Head-to-head

The core rosters of Gen.G and T1 have faced off against each other on five different occasions. T1 has been the more successful team in this rivalry with four wins, while Gen.G's sole win was in the LCK 2023 Spring Split Grand Finals.

Previous results

Gen.G's previous match saw them face off against KT Rolster. The defending LCK champions won the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

T1's last match was against Hanwha Life Esports, where they won the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Expected rosters

Gen.G

Top - Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon

Hyeon-joon Jungle - Han "Peanut" Wang-ho

Wang-ho Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Ji-hoon ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan

Su-hwan Support - Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong

Hwan-joong Head Coach - Go "Score" Dong-bin

T1

Top - Choi "Zeus" Woo-je

Woo-je Jungle - Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun

Hyeon-jun Mid - Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Sang-hyeok ADC - Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Min-hyeong Support - Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Min-seok Head Coach - Bae "Bengi" Seong-woong

Livestream details

Fans worldwide can tune into the official League of Legends LCK Twitch and Youtube channels to watch Gen.G vs. T1. The matchup will occur on June 9, 2023, at 1:30 AM PDT/ 2:00 PM IST / 10:30 AM CEST.

