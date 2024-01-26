The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 2 will feature GenG vs Dplus KIA. Both teams have been performing exceptionally well and boast immensely talented players. It is also worth mentioning that GenG currently holds the second spot in this tournament with an impressive 3-0 record, while Dplus KIA is in third place with a commendable 2-1 record.

GenG and Dplus KIA's recent statistics and performances will be thoroughly explored in this piece.

GenG vs Dplus KIA LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

GenG started their 2024 LCK campaign with an impressive streak of three consecutive victories. Notably, they triumphed over T1, the reigning champions of Worlds 2023.

GenG made a noteworthy change to their roster for the new season, recruiting three new players due to the squad's previous underwhelming performances on the international stage. After the alteration, this group appears to be in formidable shape, asserting their dominance in matches.

The skirmishes waged by the team are executed with precision, and the same applies to individual showings. Notably, Chovy, the midlaner, is at the pinnacle of his abilities and adeptly harnessing the potential of the current favored champions.

In the meantime, Dplus KIA also made some adjustments to their team lineup for the LCK Spring 2024. They managed to win two matches against BRION and Nongshim. However, they faced defeat in a series against KT Rolster.

The bot lane of Dplus has been delivering outstanding performances. Moreover, Lucid's recent addition to the team has exhibited remarkable skills in the jungle thus far. He demonstrates great proficiency in playing both tank and carry jungle champions and displays extraordinary teamwork with Kingen and ShowMaker.

It is anticipated that GenG will emerge victorious in the series with a score of 2-1 despite Dplus having impressive performances recently. The former team has been demonstrating remarkable strategic gameplay, while all five of their players are performing at their peak.

Head-to-head

GenG and Dplus KIA have met a total of four times previously. The former prevailed on all four occasions.

Previous results

GenG won its previous match 2-0 against BRION in the LCK Spring 2024.

Alternatively, Dplus also won its previous series 2-0 against Nongshim.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

GenG

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Dplus KIA

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Kellin

Livestream details

The dates and times for the GenG vs Dplus KIA matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are shown below:

PT : January 26, 10 pm

: January 26, 10 pm CET : January 27, 7 am

: January 27, 7 am IST : January 27, 11:30 am

: January 27, 11:30 am KST: January 27, 3 pm

If you want to watch the series live, go to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Furthermore, there are several co-streams available hosted by popular LoL content creators.

