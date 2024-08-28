GenG vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs (August 28, 2024): Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoff Stage is set to pit GenG against Dplus in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. The victor will proceed to the next stage and face the winner of the other Upper Bracket Semifinal, T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). Meanwhile, the loser will fall into the loser's bracket and play an elimination match against the defeated team from T1 vs HLE. Notably, all matches will be played in a best-of-five format.

This piece will thoroughly delve into the GenG vs. Dplus matchup in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs on August 28, 2024.

GenG vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs (August 28, 2024): Can Dplus do the unthinkable?

During this LCK split, GenG competed in eighteen Regular Season matches, securing victories in seventeen of them. The team's only blemish came against KT Rolster, alongside a single-game loss to Dplus.

Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that GenG is performing at an exceptional level and ranks among the top teams in recent history. The squad has demonstrated significant dominance and individual talent, positioning itself as a strong contender for victory in the LCK Summer 2024 split. Its standout players include Midlaner Chovy and Jungler Canyon, but Kiin and Peyz have also made substantial contributions when it mattered most.

With the recent ADC in Midlane and AP Junglers meta, GenG excelled against some of the top teams in the LCK. However, with LoL Patch 14.16 being live, it would be interesting to see how they have adapted to the recent changes.

Meanwhile, Dplus dominated the first round of Playoffs against FearX with prominent performances from the latest addition, Moham. The Support player recently joined the team from Dplus Challengers and was impeccable with the Rell pick in the whole series.

Furthermore, Dplus was one of the two teams that secured a game against GenG in the Regular Season. So, fans can expect an intense matchup between these two. And if the stars align, Dplus can defeat GenG.

Prediction: GenG is anticipated to win 3-2 against Dplus.

GenG vs Dplus: Head-to-head

These two teams have met each other on nine occasions, and GenG won all of them.

Previous results

GenG secured a 2-0 victory against Hanwha Life Esports in the LCK Regular Season.

On the other hand, Dplus won its last series 3-1 against FearX in the LCK Summer 2024 Playoff Stage.

GenG

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Dplus

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Moham, Kellin

GenG vs Dplus in LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: Livestream details

The GenG vs Dplus series in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs will start at the following times:

PT : August 28, 1 am

: August 28, 1 am CET : August 28, 10 am

: August 28, 10 am IST : August 28, 1:30 pm

: August 28, 1:30 pm Beijing CST : August 28, 4 pm

: August 28, 4 pm KST: August 8, 5 pm

If you want to watch the matchup live, its English broadcast will be telecast on the following sites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

