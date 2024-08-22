"The dance of blades": League of Legends LoLdle answers 778 (Friday, August 23, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 23, 2024, are now available. The online game presents challenges centered around the champions of League of Legends and their rich lore. To maintain your winning streak, you must consistently tackle all five of these intriguing puzzles.
Here is the Quote puzzle from the 778th edition of LoLdle:
"The dance of blades."
Rumble, Katarina, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 778th edition (August 23, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 23, 2024 edition are:
- Classic: Rumble
- Quote: Katarina
- Ability: Garen; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Akali
- Splash Art: Braum; Bonus: Crime City Braum
The classic LoLdle riddle from August 23, 2024, focuses on Rumble, a champion from Bandle City in League of Legends. He is also a popular Toplane champion in the current meta.
Meanwhile, the Quote question riddle turns its focus to Katarina. The puzzle featuring Ability showcases icons that illustrate Garen's Q ability, known as "Decisive Strike."
Following that, the Emoji puzzle presents symbols associated with Akali. Finally, the mystery of Splash Art centers on Braum's Crime City skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle
- LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot
- LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise
- LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain
- LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn
- LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled
- LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion
- LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand
- LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen
- LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai
- LoLdle 766 (August 11): Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 765 (August 10): Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina
- LoLdle 764 (August 9): Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 763 (August 8): Azir, Vayne, Gwen, Lucian, and Annie
- LoLdle 762 (August 7): Jayce, Mordekaiser, Swain, Fiddlesticks, Renata Glasc
The answers to the 779th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 24, 2024.
