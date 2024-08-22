"The dance of blades": League of Legends LoLdle answers 778 (Friday, August 23, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 23, 2024, are now available. The online game presents challenges centered around the champions of League of Legends and their rich lore. To maintain your winning streak, you must consistently tackle all five of these intriguing puzzles.

Here is the Quote puzzle from the 778th edition of LoLdle:

"The dance of blades."

Rumble, Katarina, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 778th edition (August 23, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 23, 2024 edition are:

Classic : Rumble

: Rumble Quote : Katarina

: Katarina Ability : Garen; Bonus : Q

: Garen; : Q Emoji : Akali

: Akali Splash Art: Braum; Bonus: Crime City Braum

The classic LoLdle riddle from August 23, 2024, focuses on Rumble, a champion from Bandle City in League of Legends. He is also a popular Toplane champion in the current meta.

Meanwhile, the Quote question riddle turns its focus to Katarina. The puzzle featuring Ability showcases icons that illustrate Garen's Q ability, known as "Decisive Strike."

Following that, the Emoji puzzle presents symbols associated with Akali. Finally, the mystery of Splash Art centers on Braum's Crime City skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle

Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot

Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise

Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo

Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain

Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn

Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled

Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion

Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand

Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen

Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai

Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai LoLdle 766 (August 11): Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia

Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia LoLdle 765 (August 10): Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina

Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina LoLdle 764 (August 9): Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath

Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath LoLdle 763 (August 8): Azir, Vayne, Gwen, Lucian, and Annie

Azir, Vayne, Gwen, Lucian, and Annie LoLdle 762 (August 7): Jayce, Mordekaiser, Swain, Fiddlesticks, Renata Glasc

The answers to the 779th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 24, 2024.

