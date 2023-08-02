GenG vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The last week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage will see the GenG vs. Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) matchup. Although both teams have already qualified for the Playoff Stage, the anticipation is quite high for this electrifying clash. GenG currently holds second place on the table, while HLE sits in third place.

Ahead of the matchup in the LCK 2023 Summer Split, let's delve into the teams' previous results and crucial statistics.

GenG vs. Hanwha Life Esports at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage preview

Prediction

Following a successful summer season, GenG boast a remarkable record of 15 wins and one loss. Unfortunately, their streak came to an end when they faced off against KT Rolster, their formidable rivals from the LCK 2023 Summer. Nevertheless, they quickly regained their momentum and emerged victorious last week, obliterating Dplus KIA.

With their eight MVPs each, Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon and Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan are the driving forces behind GenG's triumph. Their dominance has earned them a playoff spot and a place among the top two teams in the table, propelling them straight to the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Hanwha Life Esports, on the other hand, gradually improved throughout the LCK Summer Group Stage. They are looking stronger now, and with world champions like Hwang "Kingen" Seong-hoon, Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo, and Park "Viper" Do-hyeon, they are now on a five-game winning streak.

The matchup between GenG and Hanwha Life Esports will be interesting to watch. It will be a true test of GenG's consistency and HLE's aggressive gameplay.

As for the prediction, GenG is expected to win the series 2-1 after a hard contest.

Head-to-head

GenG and Hanwha Life Esports have played against each other 24 times previously. The former has won 18 times, while the latter has come out victorious on six occasions.

Previous results

GenG won 2-0 against Dplus KIA in their previous match in the LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Alternatively, Hanwha Life Esports defeated DRX 2-0 in the same stage.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

GenG

Top: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid: Chovy

Bottom: Peyz

Support: Delight

Hanwha Life Esports

Top: Kingen

Jungle: Grizzly

Mid: Zeka

Bottom: Viper

Support: Life

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split GenG vs. Hanwha Life Esports matchup will be broadcast live on August 3 at 3:30 am PT/ 4 pm IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

