Genshin Impact 1.4 Patch Notes: Banner Release date, Hangout events, free Primogems, and more

The Genshin Impact 1.4 patch notes are finally here. The version 1.4 update promises many new events, weapons, mini-games, and a new 4-star character. The 1.4 update arrives on March 17th, giving travelers some time to prepare for the new content.

According to the Genshin Impact 1.4 patch notes released by miHoYo, the new content will be playable after the server maintenance concludes on March 17.

Genshin Impact 1.4 patch notes: Update schedules and other details

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update maintenance is scheduled for March 17 at 06:00 (UTC+8), and will take approximately five hours to complete. Travelers who have reached adventure level 5 before the update arrives will receive 60 Primogems as compensation for every hour of downtime. This means such players will receive a total of 300 primogems.

According to the patch notes, if the maintenance ends before the scheduled time, the rate of compensation will remain the same. Travelers will receive compensation via in-game mail, which they will have to claim before version 1.4 ends.

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update will introduce a new Cryo character called Rosario, who wields a polearm. According to the 1.4 patch notes, Rosario is equipped with the elemental skill "Ravaging Confession" which transports Rosario behind the enemy and deals Cryo damage. Her elemental burst "Rites of Termination" drives a lance into the ground dealing AoE Cryo damage.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update brings new weapons and events to the game

Advertisement

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume"



As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YMefMl450s — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.4 update will also bring new weapons to the game. The Elegy for the End (5-Star bow), The Alley Flash (4-Star sword), Wine and Song (4-Star catalyst), Alley Hunter (4-Star bow), and Windblume Ode (4-Star bow) will be available after the update.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": New Equipment



Hello there, Travelers! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will appear in upcoming event wishes! Come on, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/sXr0jhrkJZ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

According to the patch notes, the event wish "Epitome Invocation," the event-exclusive 5-star bow Elegy for the End, 5-star sword Skyward Blade, 4-star sword The Alley Flash 4-star catalyst Wine and Song will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased.

The event is scheduled for April 6th, 2021. The Alley Hunter bow will be available during a future event.

Advertisement

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



View details here:https://t.co/kuxYhud54s#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/nHFmBxDBNw — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update will also feature a flagship event known as the "Invitation of Windblume" for a shot at the Windblume Ode bow. This event will run from March 19 to April 5th. The event shop will be available until April 12th.

The new update will bring new Archon quests to the game, according to the Genshin Impact 1.4 patch notes. A total of eight world quests will also be available during the Windblume festival. However, these festival-related world quests will end on April 5th, when the Windblume Festival ends.

"Hangout Events: Series I" - Story Quest Overview



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to unlock Hangout Events for Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett.



View details here:https://t.co/vf7ObtiHnd#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Zb8soa7M39 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

A new Hangouts Event will also be added after the Genshin Impact 1.4 update. Travelers with an adventure level of 26 or above will have access to this event as per the patch notes. Two-story keys are required to access one Hangouts Event. Travelers can earn one story key for every eight commissions completed.

Other than that, travelers will see new monsters, achievements, gadgets, and recipes in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update. The official patch notes can be found here.