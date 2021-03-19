Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Festival: Ballards of Breeze mini-game guide

The Ballards of Breeze mini-game in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update's Windblume Festival is a rhythm-based game.

Ballads of Breeze minigame is the best minigame so far for this event. Thank you for letting me choose which character and scenery 😔💗 pic.twitter.com/ag8iNRqeLG — kadi ☆ (@lunapipx) March 19, 2021

To unlock the Ballards of Breeze mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4, players need to complete the Ode to Flower and Cloud quests first. This storyline-based quest can be initiated by simply talking to Sara at Mondstadt. Once the quest begins, it is fairly easy to complete as players will need to talk to many characters that Sara leads them to.

After the Ode to Flower and Cloud quest is completed, players will participate in the Ballads of Breeze mini-game in the Windblume Festival.

The following is a detailed guide on how to earn rewards from the Ballads of Breeze mini-game in Genshin Impact's latest update.

Ballads of Breeze in Genshin Impact 1.4

The Ballads of Breeze mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4 is fairly simple to play. This mini-game presents players with the rhythm of music with several Rhythm Rings that gradually shrink over time.

Players need to wait for the perfect moment and then press the accurate hotkey to mark the respective Rhythm Ring.

Advertisement

Additionally, players need to create a combo count by continuously selecting all the Rhythm Rings accurately. Missing a single note while on a perfect run will result in the entire combo count getting reset and the player having to start from scratch again.

(Image via miHoYo)

Apart from this, players are advised to note that the Ballads of Breeze will receive a new song from playing during the mini-event after every three days. The list of songs in the Ballads of Breeze mini-game in the Windblume Festival on Genshin Impact 1.4 are:

Celestial Destiny (unlocked)

Early Dawn (unlocks on March 20th)

Fondest Strength (unlocks on March 23rd)

Frost Parable (unlocks on March 25th)

Advertisement

Performance rewards for the Ballads of Breeze mini-game (Image via miHoYo)

Participating in all of these songs will allow players to collect event points which can be further exchanged for in-game rewards. There are three rewards that players can choose from in exchange for points collected from the Ballads of Breeze mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4.