Genshin Impact 1.5 beta testing: How to sign up for beta test servers

Genshin Impact's update 1.4 is scheduled to arrive on March 17th but the developers are already recruiting beta testers for update 1.5.

According to Twitter user @gaeuya, the admins of the Genshin Impact Discord server sent the link to the official Discord server of the game. The link leads to a Google Forms page titled "Genshin Impact 1.5 Beta Test Public Application."

The user further went on to clarify that despite registering for the beta test application since update 1.2, they haven't managed to get selected even once. Upon opening the application form, players will find that it is extremely important to be a part of the Genshin Impact Forums to get selected as a beta tester.

The application form not only asks the player about their user ID in Genshin Impact but also their Forum IDs to register as a beta tester.

However, before registering, it is extremely important for players to note that they will have to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) if they do get selected for the process.

Genshin Impact Beta Testing for update 1.5

In order to sign up as a beta tester for update 1.5, players have to fill in their details on the Genshin Impact 1.5 Beta Test Public Application form. However, filling in the form does not guarantee a spot in the beta testing panel for update 1.5.

Advertisement

I've clowned every beta test application and still havent got in... 😭 — roni✿ Future Baizhu Haver🐍🥬🙏 (@gaeuya) March 11, 2021

Chances are that a player won't be selected considering the already high number of pending applications. However, players who wish to be a beta tester for update 1.5 are still advised to go ahead and fill out the form.

Additionally, players should note that the email ID they enter in the form is the one they must have registered using when creating their Genshin Impact account.

Having said that, it is expected that players who get selected for the beta test will have to dedicate a handful of hours every week for the same. Players who think they won't be able to dedicate that much time towards Genshin Impact are advised to not apply, as the testing process can get a little tiring at times.

Advertisement

oh it's from the Genshin Discord Server sent by admins~ dont worry, been doing this for two of my accounts since 1.2, havent gotten any luck being chosen, but never got hacked or any suspicious alerts. ✨ — roni✿ Future Baizhu Haver🐍🥬🙏 (@gaeuya) March 11, 2021

Nevertheless, before players head over and register to be a beta tester for Genshin Impact update 1.5, they should note that a beta version of the game could feature a ton of bugs and glitches.

Although this is one of the most efficient methods of working out bugs and glitches for an upcoming update, players who continuously run into these anomalies have the chance of encountering a distasteful experience of playing Genshin Impact.