Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Leaked gameplay shows Azhdaha's boss fight and its abilities

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed more information about the upcoming world boss, Azhdaha, including gameplay, and abilities.

This boss will be releasing with the 1.5 update to Genshin Impact, which is coming in just a few days. This means that players who want to prepare to battle this tough new enemy may, want to brush up on their battle tactics before facing off against Azhdaha. Read all about the latest Azhdaha leaks here.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Azhdaha gameplay, abilities and battle

Genshin Impact players have faced some powerful world bosses as they've traveled through the world, but Azhdaha seems to be packing new levels of strength and requires more tactics than any boss before. With multiple shifting elements, players will have to constantly be on their toes, as they predict the Geo Dragon's next step. Players can get a sneak peek at this battle by watching it here.

Azhdaha is a massive boss, meaning players will have to account for his size as they dip and dodge around his wide-reaching attacks. Characters with abilities that hit large areas will be helpful in dealing with this enemy, along with strong shields to defend against his damage over time effect.

Players should also keep in mind that even though Azhdaha is a large and heavy enemy, he is by no means slow. His slamming attack may catch players off guard, so they should definitely be prepared for the huge damage if they are hit.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Azhdaha Elemental Rotations

Azhdaha Trounce Domain:https://t.co/9L9VWyzhZ6



Domain has 4 rotations (4 dungeons each, so 16 dungeons total). Not sure how rotation occurs. — Honey (@HoneyDodogama) April 21, 2021

Azhdaha will change between set rotations of elements, making his battle somewhat more predictable for players. After identifying the pattern he is taking, players will have to adjust their playstyle to defeat the strong enemy. It is currently unknown how the elements will rotate, but it is tied to his domain, which makes this a new mechanic in Genshin Impact.

With many different rotations of elements, players should make sure they have a strong neutral shield character to accompany them, like Noelle or Zhongli. This will make the battle much easier, as the damage can be blocked without worry.

So far Azhdaha has 4 forms (each for corresponding rotation set of 4 dungeons):



Pyro > Electro > Geo

Hydro > Electro > Geo

Pyro > Cryo > Geo

Hydro > Cryo > Geohttps://t.co/ztOLAlFzE7 — Honey (@HoneyDodogama) April 21, 2021

As Genshin Impact 1.5 continues to edge closer, leaks continue to reveal information on enemies and events, and Azhdaha definitely looks like a powerful boss for players to face off against.

