Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Misty Dungeon, a new challenge arena leaked ahead of its official release

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more unreleased content that is expected to be part of the upcoming 1.5 update.

According to the leaks, a new challenge arena called "Battlefront: Misty Dungeon" will be part of the game's upcoming version.

In this arena, players will have to activate multiple Ancient Runes to complete challenges. Upon completing multiple stages of small challenges, the final stage will be unlocked. The final challenge will provide plenty of rewards to the players who manage to complete it successfully.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Which banner is scheduled to release next?

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Misty Dungeon

The latest leaks come from "Genshin Impact Info and Updates," a popular Facebook page known for leaking upcoming Genshin Impact content.

Battlefront: Misty Dungeon trial description:

In Battlefront: Misty Dungeon, players will be required to clear multiple stages of the trial to reach the Final Challenge. To complete the three small objectives, players will have to activate three Ancient Runes.

Advertisement

Players can choose certain "Benediction Mechanism" challenges to increase the difficulty of the level and obtain a bonus reward upon completion of the stage.

Ancient Runes can be activated to unlock the Final challenge (image via G-HHW)

Players can also obtain perks by completing specific challenges. Here are the challenges:

Rejuvenation challenge: Revives all the fallen characters of the party and restore their HP. Plunder challenge: Obtain ATK buff. Godspeed challenge: Increases movement speed of the characters. Everlasting challenge: Increase the time limit for the completion of the stage.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New weekly talent material converter "Dream Solvent" leaked online

The four challenges can be activated here to gain perks (Image via G-HHW)

Advertisement

The leaks also reveal that there will be an automated weapon mechanism in the dungeon that can detect players' presence. When players are in close proximity to these weapons, they will have to deal with their attacks by forming suitable elemental reactions.

However, the elemental reactions will only be able to shut down these mechanisms temporarily. Players will, therefore, need to complete the stage in time to avoid any further difficulty in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows Housing system, interior, pets, furniture, and decorations