Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact constantly changes. This is a refreshing approach to the game, as Spiral Abyss may feel like a chore if there is no change to it.

Whether players finish with ease or hardship, Spiral Abyss is a must-do for its bi-weekly Primogems reward. Perfect completion of the challenge will yield 600 Primogems every two weeks. This means players can obtain 1,800 Primogems through Spiral Abyss in every game version.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss: Phase-1 challenges and buffs revealed

Spiral Abyss rewards

The new Spiral Abyss comes with a few changes to its Floor 11 and Floor 12. Other than that, the buff also changes. As usual, the upcoming buffs will adjust to support the characters that will be featured in the Limited Banner.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss: Phase-1 buffs

For the first Spiral Abyss buff, players are encouraged to play with Physical characters. This is a fresh change considering Physical damage has been out of the meta for a while now.

Previously, Razor was considered one of the best DPS in the game, but later on, his use declined rapidly. The 4-star character was replaced by shiny new 5-stars with fancy Elemental infusions.

It appears that the use of Physical units is pushed to be the new meta. Especially considering the upcoming new character, Eula, who relies heavily on Physical damage, even on her Elemental burst.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss: New challenges

New 1.5 Spiral Abyss enemy overview.

Floor 11: Hydro debuff, Physical damage buff.

Floor 12: No leyline disorder.#GenshinImpact #SpiralAbyss pic.twitter.com/snMgFNy6XO — AgainstMeta (@AgainstMeta) May 1, 2021

While Floor 9 and Floor 10 of the 1.5 Spiral Abyss remain the same, some changes can be seen in Floor 11 and Floor 12.

Here are the details of every change:

Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss: Floor 11

Spiral Abyss Floor 11 enemy list (Image via AgainstMeta)

Floor 11 faces massive changes, especially due to the fact that it no longer has the infamous Monolith Defense mechanism.

The whole enemy line ups are changed, with an additional new enemy, Hydro Abyss Herald. Players who have done the Archon Quest in Genshin Impact 1.4 might remember this upgraded Abyss-Mage.

Other than that, the Electro debuff that causes rage within the player base is replaced with a more infuriating one, the Hydro debuff. Hydro debuff increases the characters' cooldown on both skill and burst.

A true nightmare for skill-reliant characters like Childe. The previous Cryo buff was also replaced with a Physical damage buff.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss: Floor 12

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy list (Image via AgainstMeta)

Just like the previous version, Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss will also have no leyline disorder. This means players don't have to worry about any debuff, nor will they be spoiled by a niche buff.

However, this does not mean the floor is in any way easier. The additional Hydro Mimics will surely cause frustration for players. These Oceanid minions are the perfect addition to a nightmare floor.

Lastly, a brand new, never-before-seen enemy was added to the last chamber of Floor 12. The Electro Abyss Lector is going to test the players' survivability and strength with its heavy attack and thick shield.

Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact is meant to bring challenges to end-game players. This domain is the perfect measurement for players' growth in the game.