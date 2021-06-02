Genshin Impact 1.5 Starglitter shop in June: What's worth buying and what's not?

Genshin Impact’s Starglitter shop changes its wares every month, offering players different weapons and characters to purchase.

As always, players can purchase up to two characters from the Starglitter Exchange every month. For the rest of June, the available characters are Barbara and Kaeya. The Starglitter Exchange also rotates the weapons it sells on a monthly basis. This month, the shop is selling weapons from the “Royal” series.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Starglitter shop in June

Since the Starglitter Exchange changes every month, players often wonder which items are worth buying and which ones are rip-offs. So, this article gives a general guide on which items in the Starglitter shop are useful and which aren’t.

What’s worth buying in the Starglitter shop?

Royal Weapons

Royal Greatsword

All the weapons in the Royal series have the same ability, called “Focus.” Focus increases Crit Rate by 8% upon damaging an enemy. This effect can stack up to five times, and a crit removes all stacks. These weapons also have a good substat for DPS, increasing the character’s ATK%.

Admittedly, there are better weapons in Genshin Impact. The Royal weapons are mostly helpful for F2P players and those who haven't been lucky with gacha weapons. However, players struggling with CRIT Rate stats can purchase from the Royal series to land CRITs with ease.

Intertwined Fate

Intertwined Fate

Sometimes, the characters and weapons in the Starglitter shop don’t appeal to many players. Intertwined Fate is a good use of Starglitter. To build pity on event banners and save up for desired characters and weapons, players can always trade five Starglitter for a wish.

What to avoid in the Starglitter shop

Barbara

Barbara (image via Genshin Impact)

The Starglitter shop always features a gacha character and a starter character. This month, Genshin Impact has chosen Barbara as the gacha character.

Barbara is a decent character and can be a great healer once she’s built. Barbara at Constellation-6 is especially useful, as she can revive a fallen party member to full HP. In the Spiral Abyss, where players can't use food, this ability makes C6 Barbara very helpful.

However, apart from C6, Barbara’s constellations are not very necessary for her to be effective. Also, the Starglitter shop often offers much better 4-star characters. They sold Bennett last month, so players should probably save the 34 Starglitter for someone else.

Kaeya

Kaeya (image via Genshin Impact)

Like Barbara, Kaeya is also a pretty good support Kaeya’s kit allows him to deal decent Sub-DPS while infusing enemies with Cryo, and at C2, he's pretty useful.

When used alongside a Hydro character, Kaeya can constantly freeze enemies. Also, with the four-piece set bonus of Blizzard Strayer artifacts, this can give Kaeya a 20-40% buff to CRIT Rate.

Kaeya can also be a good support character in a Pyro main DPS team. Here, he can constantly help with the DPS form Melt reactions for a 2X damage bonus.

Regardless, Genshin Impact players should only purchase Kaeya from the Starglitter shop if they plan on investing in him. For him to be as good as the other 4-star Sub-DPS characters in the game, players need to put a lot of work into building him.

Kaeya, like the other starter characters, is hard to obtain. Players can only get him through the Starglitter shop and the standard banner, making it difficult to get his constellations.

Acquaint Fate

Acquaint Fate

Genshin Impact players use Acquaint Fate to make wishes on the Standard Banner. As many players have learned by now, the event banners are a much better investment. It’s better to build pity on the event banners, saving up for desired characters or weapons when they are featured.

The featured 5-star drops never change on the standard banner. Because of this, players can afford to buy just a few Acquaint Fate every month via the Stardust Exchange, never using their Starglitter.

Monster Drops

Monster drops in the Starglitter Exchange

Any item that can be earned through battle is simply not worth the Starglitter. Genshin Impact players can easily obtain these items just by exploring Teyvat, and Starglitter is too rare of a currency to spend on upgrade material.

Instead, players in need of any of these items should fight the enemies to earn them. To make grinding monster drops easier, players can refer to the interactive world map and track down their enemies.

The Starglitter Exchange is a great place for Genshin Impact players to get much-needed items and characters. Still, collecting Starglitter is a slow process, and players should make sure to spend it wisely.

