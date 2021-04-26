Genshin Impact 1.5 Update to bring new domain, new artifacts, and free Diona event

Genshin Impact 1.5 comes with a variety of fresh content including the housing system, new characters, new domains, and a lot more. These features have been anticipated for a while now, especially with the number of leaks going around.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/jUoBIdojXG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

As usual, the events will be scattered throughout the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. One of the events will reward participating players with a free 4-star character, Diona the Cryo Archer. The bartender of Cat's Tail Tavern is one of the best supports in Genshin Impact. Most notably, for her ability to cleanse elemental debuffs.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: New domain and new artifacts

In the new update, two new domains will be added to the world map. One of them is a Trounce Domain where the new weekly boss, Azhdaha, will be available for fighting. It is located under the Dragon-Queller tree in Nantianmen.

The second domain, "Ridge Watch", is in the mountain area connecting Liyue and Dragonspine. The location is in one of the hardest territories to access. But the most important part about this domain is its rewards, Pale Flame, and Tenacity of the Millelith artifact sets.

New Artifact sets in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Pale Flame is a new Physical set. Its two sets boost the character's Physical Damage by 25%, similar to Bloodstained Chivalry. While its 4-set has a new unique Passive. When an elemental skill hits an enemy, the character gains a 9% ATK bonus for seven seconds. Triggering this effect twice will increase the two sets' Physical Damage bonus by 100%.

It means players will have a 50% Physical Damage bonus instead of 25% (alongside the 18% attack bonus). Pale Flame is a great set for Physical DPS with a low skill cooldown. It will give them more attacks and further improve their Physical Damage.

Tenacity of the Millelith is a new supportive set. Its two sets boost the character HP by 20%, handy for characters that rely on HP. As for the 4-set, the artifact gives a 20% attack bonus and 30% shield strength for three seconds when an elemental skill hits an enemy.

The bonus is given to all the characters in the party, and the effect can be triggered even if the user is not on the field. It is clear that the Tenacity of the Millelith is made to be Zhongli's best artifact set.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Update: free Diona event

Players can obtain a free Diona in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via miHoYo)

Energy Amplifier is a new event coming in Genshin Impact 1.5. During the event, players must challenge places of interest and Twisted Realms to obtain an item called "Fractured Fruit Data." Later on, players can exchange these items for various rewards, such as Primogems, Crowns of Insight, Hero's Wit, Mora, and most importantly, Diona.

The event is set to start on 30 April and end on 17 May. Players must be above Adventure Rank 20 to be eligible to participate.