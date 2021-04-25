Starting tomorrow, April 26th, players will be able to download the pre-installation for Genshin Impact 1.5. The new updates are exciting as they always bring in extra Primogems.

Of course, Genshin Impact 1.5 isn't the only one anticipated for its promising numbers of Primogems. The version comes with new features such as a housing system and a new weekly boss. Not only that, but Genshin Impact 1.5 will also come with a huge Resin cost reduction on weekly boss fights.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Here is why players should skip next week's boss fights until the 1.5 update

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: How to get 800+ Primogems on April 28

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



full notice here >>>https://t.co/9F2RiYXalB#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/pvKwyOrae4 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 25, 2021

On the day of the update, April 28th, players can immediately accumulate over 800 Primogems. These are the sources of the precious currency:

Update Compensation = 300 Primogems Bug Fixes = 300 Primogems Hangout Event = 60 Primogems Hangout Event Achievements = 30 Primogems New Story Quests = 60 Primogems Character Test Run = 20 Primogems Daily Commission = 60 Primogems

These numbers accumulate to 830 Primogems. If new enemies are released on the same day, players will likely obtain more new achievements. If that is the case, then players can obtain around 850 Primogems on April 28th.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Update compensation and bug fixes

Genshin Impact 1.4 compensations

Players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 before the maintenance will be eligible to obtain the updated compensation. This number varies according to the duration of the maintenance, but the minimum reward is 300 Primogems. Not only that, but new versions also always come with an extra 300 Primogems for bug fixes.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Hangout event and new achievements

Diona Hangout event (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 1.5 will bring a new Diona Hangout event and an Act 2 for Noelle. Since this feature requires two Story Keys to start, players are likely unable to unlock both on the first day. With only one Hangout event and the upcoming achievements, players can expect 90 Primogems from this event.

This boss is like vintage Dawn Winery brew - Aged, HA! — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 25, 2021

There are some cases where players can unlock both Hangout Events on the same day. However, this means that players will have to delay unlocking the new weekly boss, Azhdaha.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: New story quests

Zhongli and Eula story quests (Image via miHoYo)

In addition to the two new Hangout events, two new story quests will be available as well. Act 2 of Zhongli's story quest will be available immediately, and it's important to do it as soon as possible to open the chance to fight Azhdaha. As for Eula's story quest, it will be available later in the version. Most likely, in about three weeks after her banner is released.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Character Test Run

Childe 1.4 Test Run

Whether it is a new character or a rerun banner, 5-star characters always have their own Test Run. From there, players can obtain 20 Primogems.

In short, players can naturally obtain over 800 Primogems after the Genshin Impact 1.5 update on April 28th. This means players will receive five extra wishes on the first day of the upcoming banners.