Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Windtrace, Free Diona, and all confirmed events so far

The 1.5 patch for Genshin Impact is just under a week away, and miHoYo has recently announced several upcoming events ahead of the release.

There’s a lot of exciting content coming soon to Genshin Impact, and it seems miHoYo is branching out the game a bit, offering a PvP event for the first time. Other events coming up in 1.5 will have players interacting with hilichurls and exploring perilous domains.

“Windtrace” and other new events coming to Genshin Impact in 1.5

First PvP event, “Windtrace,” coming to Genshin Impact

Preview of the Windtrace event (image via Genshin Impact)

In the Windtrace event, players will play a game where they are split into two groups: the Rebels and the Hunter.

Genshin Impact has recently described the lore of this game. It’s a Mondstadt tradition where the Rebels represent members of an ancient resistance, and the Hunter has been sent by an ancient aristocracy to oppose them.

At its core, this is something of a prop-hunt game. The Rebels must evade capture from the Hunter until the timer stops. Also, they can disguise themselves as nearby objects like crates while they avoid the Hunter.

[Beta 1.5] Windtrace Tutorials & Overview



How to get a free Diona in Genshin Impact 1.5

A free character is one of the best rewards possible in Genshin Impact. According to leaks, the upcoming “Energy Amplifier Initiation” event will offer Diona as a reward.

Preview of the Energy Amplifier Initiation event (image via Genshin Impact)

This is expected to be a co-op event where a scholar named Hosseini tasks the Traveler with helping him find a certain fruit. Players will collect fragments, similar to the Unreconciled Stars event, and face off against enemies with powerful buffs.

Players will be able to buff their own characters with Fruit Fragments for the event battles, but according to testers, this event is rather difficult.

Leaks suggest that players will receive their free Diona after completing every task in the event.

Other confirmed events for Genshin Impact in 1.5

Apart from the PvP event and the Energy Amplifier Initiation, miHoYo has announced a few other events to be released in 1.5.

In “Mimi Tomo,” Wei the Unusual Hilichurl makes an appearance. The Traveler will be tasked with investigating and catching Wei in this event and will work alongside Ella Musk to do so.

Travelers will work with Ella to speak with Hilichurls. Players will get information on Wei’s location from the Hilichurls so they can confront him.

Preview of the Mimi Tomo event (image via Genshin Impact)

The second event miHoYo has announced is “Battlefront: Misty Dungeon.” Players here will enter domains with different ley line disorders. Although miHoYo has been very vague on the details of the event, leaks have helped give players a better idea of what to expect.

Supposedly, players will complete trials to activate Ancient Runes. Players must activate all the Ancient Runes within the time limit to enter the final challenge. Players will also have to be weary of some automated defense systems, which they will be able to deactivate with elemental reactions.

Preview of the Battlefront: Misty Dungeon event (image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players have a lot to look forward to in the new update. Between the upcoming housing system, new playable characters, and the upcoming events shown here, players are sure to have their hands full for a while now.

