Genshin Impact teases the Talent material converter "Dream Solvent" in Korean livestream

Building characters in Genshin Impact can be a very slow process, especially as players progress to the late-game.

Improving characters’ talents to level seven and beyond is time-consuming. Players may need weeks or even months to collect the right rewards from weekly bosses.

Owing to the recent Korean livestream, players can be confident that talent leveling will become easier.

Genshin Impact reveals “Dream Solvent” in Korean livestream

Using Dream Solvent to craft a different talent material (Image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

With more players running into progress walls with character talents, many were hoping for Dream Solvent’s reveal in the global 1.5 livestream a few days ago.

Unfortunately, the global episode offered nothing about Dream Solvent. The Korean livestream, however, briefly displayed the material in-game.

Dream Solvent, though not discussed at all even in the Korean stream, was partially shown as an in-game reward alongside the Tartaglia weekly boss drops.

The material could barely be seen alongside the other rewards, meaning the item was likely not meant to be revealed at all. Players shouldn't expect to see the item in-game this month, as this likely implies miHoYo is delaying Dream Solvent's debut until 1.6 or later.

What will Dream Solvent be used for in Genshin Impact?

Prior leaks indicate that Dream Solvent can transform Talent materials earned from the weekly bosses. Similar to Dust of Azoth, this material is sure to make it easier for players to build their characters.

Players can expect Dream Solvent to change talent materials only into different ones that are rewarded from the same weekly boss fight. For example, a player with a Dvalin’s Sigh could use Dream Solvent to transform it into a Dvalin’s Claw.

How players will get Dream Solvent in Genshin Impact

The leaked in-game description lists the Trounce Domain and the Wolf King as places to obtain Dream Solvent.

However, prior leaks suggest that the upcoming Azhdaha boss will also drop Dream Solvent. Now that it’s been shown as a likely Tartaglia challenge reward, it’s safe to assume that players can get Dream Solvent from most if not all weekly bosses.

The drop rate for Dream Solvent is currently unknown, but since it’s a four-star material, it’s unlikely that it will be very difficult for players to come by.

