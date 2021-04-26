The weapons banner in Genshin Impact 1.5 caused disappointment among the fans because they expected Zhongli's signature weapon to be featured. Alas, it is another weapon from the Liyue series. The Catalyst, Memory of Dust, and the Sword, Summit Shaper.

I wish the weapon banner was Vortex Vanquisher paired with Summit Shaper and then I would have definitely pulled! https://t.co/wkwIAPtTUE — 🌸 Melly 🌸 who was I before Genshin? (@PrettypastelMel) April 26, 2021

The memory of Dust's appearance makes sense because it's usable for the brand-new Pyro catalyst character, Yanfei. But what about the Summit Shaper? Well, lore-wise, Summit Shaper is closely related to Zhongli, as Rex Lapis once made it. The sword was used to cut mountains, thus earning it the name "Summit Shaper." Upon it, the Geo Archon swore an oath to the people to punish those who break contracts.

Genshin Impact 1.5 weapon banner: Summit Shaper's stats and suitable characters for the weapon revealed

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Summit Shaper (Sword) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/37Nt4cu5qX — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

The Summit Shaper was first released and featured in Genshin Impact 1.2. Along with Albedo's banner, it seems that this weapon is intended to be Albedo's best-in-slot weapon (or the sword for a team with Albedo's support).

Unfortunately, the 3-star sword "Harbinger of Dawn" is a much more accessible weapon that works perfectly for Albedo. Not only that, the later-released sword, Primordial Jade Cutter, quickly became one of the fan's favorites, further rendering Summit Shaper irrelevant.

Genshin Impact 1.5 weapon banner: Summit Shaper's stats

Albedo with the Summit Shaper

Base attack: 46

Base sub stat: 10.8% attack

Maximum attack: 608

Maximum sub stat: 49.6% attack

Passive: Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Maximum five stacks. It can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Summit Shaper's passive, "Golden Majesty," is the same as the other four weapons in the series. Also, all of the weapons share the same maximum stat and maximum sub stat.

Suitable characters for Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact 1.5 version

Albedo in his character's trailer (Image via miHoYo)

Summit Shaper's passive can be fully utilized if players use this sword on a DPS with shield support. Sadly, the weapon is not the best compared to other swords. Since Summit Shaper is not recommended, if players have a better alternative, they can use Summit Shaper on some support characters instead.

For example, Bennett's burst can be enhanced with Summit Shaper. Its high base attack means players will obtain a higher attack buff. Other than that, players can also use Summit Shaper for Qiqi and Jean. Both of them rely on attack stats to heal, so Summit Shaper's high base attack and attack sub stat will further improve this ability.

Summit Shaper is one of the niche weapons in Genshin Impact. So far, it is not the best-in-slot weapon for any character.

