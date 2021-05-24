Genshin Impact 1.6 leak reveals upcoming Battle Pass missions and new achievements

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed new upcoming Battle Pass missions and new achievements coming to the game. Players can take a look at these new missions in advance to prepare themselves for the upcoming changes to the Battle Pass. These achievements also give a sneak peek at some of the content players will be experiencing in the new update to Genshin Impact.

The Battle Pass is a great way for players to get extra resources and achievements and get extra Primogems. Players can read about these new leaks here.

New Genshin Impact 1.6 achievements leaked:

[1.6] A Realm Beyond: Series II - Achievement Series.



* Translated from Chinese, so may differ from the final translation.

* May or may not be complete.

* Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/0N92AXXv66 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 17, 2021

The first set of achievements that have been leaked for Genshin Impact 1.6 seem to focus around a companionship system being added to the game. This system will take advantage of the new "Stationing" mechanic coming to the Serenitea Pot. Players will be able to invite their characters to appear in the Serenitea Pot and they will gain Friendship EXP and Primogems for doing so. These achievements also indicate that players will be receiving gifts from these characters. While the exact nature of these gifts is unknown, it is likely that these gifts will be similar to the birthday gifts that players receive in the mail.

[1.6] A Realm Beyond: Series II - Achievement Series.



Namecard Reward: Vacation Home.



* Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/GTuNiQQrf9 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 18, 2021

Players who complete all of these achievements will be able to acquire this new Namecard that depicts the tranquil home that players are stationing their characters in. With voice lines to unlock and gifts to receive, players are definitely in for a rewarding experience with the new Stationing mechanic.

New Battle Pass missions leaked

[1.6] Battlepass Missions:



Translated by our team from Chinese, so might not reflect the final translation.



Subjected to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/vuZvimdBR2 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 14, 2021

Players will also have a new set of Battle Pass missions in Genshin Impact 1.6, and they seem to be focusing around the new events in the update. Players will gain Battle Pass rank by reaching certain point thresholds in different event mini-games like the Windborne Martial Legend and Kaboomball Kombat, or by defeating bosses like the Maguu Kenki. If these 1.6 leaks are any indication,players will have plenty of opportunities to level up their Genshin Impact Battle Pass.

Genshin Impact 1.6 is shaping up to be an expansive update, and these new achievements and Battle Pass missions will have players experiencing brand new content. Players have a lot to look forward to when Genshin Impact 1.6 launches.

