Genshin Impact 1.6 leak reveals Windborne Martial Legend event: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed more information about an upcoming event known as the Windborne Martial Legend. This event will pit players against multiple bosses, similar to the Hypostatic Symphony event.

Players will have to defeat these bosses under a multitude of buffs and debuffs, and sometimes even defeat several at once. Players will receive rewards like Primogems and Mora from this event, as is custom with most Genshin Impact events.

Windborne Martial Legend event details in Genshin Impact:

Characters with event bonus:



Primo geovishap: Kazuha, Zhongli, Noelle, Diona

Oceanid: Eula, Klee, Rosaria, Yanfei

Kenki: Childe, Keqing, Bennett, Fischl

Triple boss: Kazuha, Klee, Sucrose, Razor



Reward namecard:https://t.co/OMyCN62QLC — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 26, 2021

This upcoming Genshin Impact event will require players to face off against the bosses they have become familiar with, utilizing new attacks and enhanced abilities. Players will also be able to face off against the Maguu Kenki, a new boss who will drop talent materials for some of the Inazuma characters, including Kazuha.

Players will have to defeat these bosses within a time limit, and it is likely that this event will utilize a point system similar to Hypostatic Symphony. After reaching a certain amount of points, players will be able to purchase special rewards like Primogems and other items from the Event Shop.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal gameplay of MaguuKenki, the upcoming Inazuma boss

Certain characters will also receive buffs to their damage, which will allow them to clear these battles much faster. The presence of Kazuha in this list also implies that this event will appear during the latter half of Genshin Impact 1.6, giving players extra time to prepare for these tough encounters.

Whether players will be able to do this in co-op is unknown, but the chances are high, as the other gauntlet-type challenges have also featured multiplayer.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Latest Ayaka buff makes her a DPS-worthy character

[1.6] Windborne Martial Legend: Event Overview



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/RdrPFci5eZ — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 6, 2021

Players will also be selecting Flairs that will shift and change the difficulty of the upcoming battles, increasing the amount of points they receive upon completion. It is likely players will have to deal with challenges like reduced time or taking extra damage, so these flairs will add extra difficulty to this new event.

Also read: Genshin Impact Battlefront event: Misty Dungeon release date, rules, and more details

Players will definitely have a tough challenge ahead of them with the new Windborne Martial Legend event. This event will test a player's skill, and with a never-before-seen boss in the mix, players will have a great battle ahead of them.