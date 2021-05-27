Genshin Impact 1.6 leak shows 4-star characters of Kazuha banner

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed the upcoming banner for Kazuha, including the 4-star characters that will be accompanying the Anemo samurai from Inazuma.

This banner looks like a great one to wish on, with a mix of powerful supports and DPS characters along with the wandering swordsman Kazuha. Players will be able to wish on this banner during the second half of update 1.6, and the Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream is likely to reveal this banner officially tomorrow.

Players can get a sneak peek at the characters coming to Kazuha's banner here.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal Kazuha's banner

The upcoming Genshin Impact banner was leaked by Lumie on Twitter, who has been a very accurate leaker in the past. These leaks show off the characters included in the trial data for Kazuha's release, and this method of revealing the characters has proven to be correct in the past.

The characters being included in Kazuha's banner are:

Kazuha, 5-star Anemo Sword user Rosaria, 4-star Cryo Spear user Bennett, 4-star Pyro Sword user Razor, 4-star Electro Claymore user

This is a great mix of characters, as Bennett can perform some of the strongest healing in Genshin Impact, along with giving out insane buffs for damage.

Rosaria can be flexed as both a support and a sub-DPS allowing for players to deal consistent Cryo damage with either build, and Razor is a solid Electro and Physical main DPS.

Kazuha will provide strong supportive capabilities along with doing pretty significant Anemo damage based on his Elemental Mastery. Players can expect to receive some strong characters if they wish on Kazuha's upcoming banner in Genshin Impact.

When does Kazuha's banner release in Genshin Impact

Kazuha is slated to release following Klee's banner during the Genshin Impact 1.6 update. This places him at around three weeks after the beginning of Genshin Impact 1.6, which begins during June.

This means that players won't be able to wish on his banner until late June, possibly around June 30th. With the foresight afforded by this new leak, players will be able to save up for Kazuha's upcoming banner if they want the new Anemo swordsman or any of his 4-stars.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have been revealing plenty of information about the upcoming update to the game, and with the early release of Kazuha's banner, players can already start planning for the new character.

