Genshin Impact 1.6 maintenance start and end time, free Primogems compensation, and more details

Genshin Impact 1.6 will begin its maintenance soon, and players will have 5 hours to wait until the Midsummer Island Adventure update begins. This maintenance will begin at 6 PM EST in the US and 6 AM UTC (+8) in Asia.

Players will be receiving Primogems as compensation for the downtime as usual, and once the game returns, they will be able to explore the new event area, complete brand new quests, and take part in minigames and other events. Players only have a little while longer to wait for this new Genshin Impact event to begin.

Genshin Impact 1.6 maintenance details:

The Midsummer Island Adventure event is due to be released in just a few hours, and Genshin Impact players will have to wait through the maintenance period. This time will be different per the player's timezone, but they can see some of the timezones here:

In the US, players will have the maintenence at 6 PM EST and 3 PM PST In Asia, players will have the maintenance at 6 AM UTC (+8) In the UK, players will have the maintenance at 11 PM BST In India, players will have the maintenance at 3:30 AM IST

There is a chance that the maintenance will be completed faster than 5 hours. Players will be able to get back into the game even faster if that is the case.

Maintenance downtime compensation:

They will also have the opportunity to use the new Genshin Impact promotional code that has been released to celebrate Genshin Impact coming to the Epic Games store. These extra Primogems are always enjoyed by the community and make up for the time that players were unable to play the game.

When will the maintenance end:

The maintenance will end at different times depending on each player's timezone, but players can find a helpful guide to when the maintenance should end here:

Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in US: June 8th, 11 PM EST Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in UK: June 9th, 4 AM BST Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in India: June 9th, 8:30 AM IST Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in Philippines: June 9th, 11 AM UTC (+1)

These times are still estimates based on the 5 hour maintenance, but players should be mindful that the game may be up even sooner than these listed times. Players can also check out a countdown timer here that should coincide with the release of the Midsummer Island Adventure event.

Genshin Impact 1.6 is finally almost here, and players will be able to explore this new area in a matter of just hours.

