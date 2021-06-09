Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Klee and new weapon banner release time, pity, soft pity, redeem codes and more details revealed

Genshin Impact 1.6 will be launching soon, and with it, the new Klee rerun banner will begin, alongside the new weapon banner.

Players can look forward to wishing for Klee once more, as the powerful 5-star Pyro character makes her return to Genshin Impact. With the game undergoing maintenance in just a few hours, players will want to make sure they have all the information they need for this upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 1.6: Upcoming Klee banner details and more:

Genshin Impact 1.6 will have its first banner go live in a matter of hours, and players can look forward to the return of Mondstadt's Spark Knight, Klee. Klee will also be accompanied by several of Mondstadt's classic 4-star units like Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara.

This banner will coincide with the launch of the Midsummer Island Adventure update for Genshin Impact, and release on June 8th, at 11 PM EST in America or June 9th at 11 AM UTC (+8) in Asia.

Players can begin wishing on this banner with the free 300 Primogems they will be receiving after the maintenance ends, which will give a great headstart for those trying to get Klee.

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst) and Skyward Pride (Claymore)!



Players can also look forward to a new weapon banner to be released at the same time, and this banner will feature the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds and the Skyward Pride as its 5-stars. The Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is one of Klee's absolute best weapons, making this a great banner for players to wish on.

This banner will also contain the Mitternachts Waltz, Fischl's powerful signature weapon. Players should definitely give this banner a try if they want any of these great items.

How pity works in Genshin Impact:

To successfully summon Klee, players will have to take advantage of Genshin Impact's pity system, which begins at around 75-80 wishes. Players will be gaining plenty of Primogems during this new event, which will give them a lot of opportunities to get to this stage. This stage is known as soft pity, and soft pity gives players a higher chance to get a 5-star with each pull.

As players draw ever closer to a 5-star character, their chances go up higher and higher, and the odds are that they will receive one before 90, which is when a 5-star is guaranteed. To reach soft pity, players will need around 12000 Primogems, so saving up is important for any player who wants to get Klee.

Genshin Impact pity does have a 50/50 system however, and players may not get Klee on their first 5-star of the banner. If players get a 5-star character and their last character was also featured, there is a 50% chance that they will not receive another featured character.

If players do receive a 5-star that is not Klee, their next 5-star will be guaranteed to be Klee, meaning players will need at most 28,800 Primogems if they are unlucky.

Genshin Impact 1.6 redeem codes:

Mihoyo has also announced that it will be bringing the game to the Epic Games store, and a redemption code has been released for players to take advantage of. Players should definitely make sure that they use this redemption code, as the rewards it provides can aid any player who is attempting to wish for Klee.

This redemption code is "GenshinEpic" and players can use it once the update goes live. To redeem the code, players can follow the same steps as any other code, inputting the code in through either miHoYo's online code redemption website or in-game through the Settings menu.

Genshin Impact 1.6 will definitely bring a lot of new content to the game, and players who have been waiting for Klee's return will have a great banner to look forward to when the update releases in a few hours.

