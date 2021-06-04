Genshin Impact 1.6 preview reveals Jean and Barbara's outfits, new weapons, events, and more

There has been a lot of buzz around the release of Genshin Impact's 1.6 updates for a while now. Much to the relief of travelers, the developers have released a 1.6 update preview via in-game mail. The update has been named Midsummer Island Adventure.

The preview page has three sections that offer a glimpse into the new outfit for Jean and Barbara, new weapons, and other items. There are also new events on the island's shores and a unique cast of monsters who will be part of this update.

However, specific dates are yet to be disclosed for each of the challenges and events. Even on its own, the preview page is exciting for fans looking forward to the development of the game.

Genshin Impact teases three new weapons and summer event costumes

miHoYo has always been sincere with its Genshin Impact updates. Their 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure preview also rewards travelers with 20,000 mora.

Jean and Barbara's outfit

Genshin Impact is known for its spectacular character designs and outfit selections. Acting Grand Master Jean and her younger sister Barbara have each received one outfit. Instead of the usual black, white, and gold, Jeans' summer outfit is light blue and white. Her outfit is called Sea Breeze Dandelion.

Jean's outfit update in Genshin Impact 1.6 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

Barbara's new outfit, also known as Summertime Sparkles, was designed with a tiny yellow duck bag and yellow pinstripe bow with a sailor hat on top of her head. Unlike Jean's outfit, Barbara's outfit can be obtained by collecting echoing conches on the shores of the Archipelago region in the Echoing Tales Event.

New weapons

Travelers will be excited to learn that new weapons are also a part of the latest updates. Exciting items such as Freedom Sworn, Dodoco Tales, and Mitternachts Waltz are slated for the 1.6 update of Genshin Impact.

Freedom Sworn is Kazuha's signature sword and is great for Normal and Plunge Attack damage. It's a five-star weapon that ascends with Elemental Mastery and gains its stack through Elemental Reaction.

Freedom Sworn- Kazuha's signature five-star sword (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dodoco Tales is a four-star catalyst weapon that offers funny and silly tales intended to make travelers laugh between trials and quests. Besides offering funny tales, it also increases the Charged Attack DMG by 16% at refinement one and increases ATK by 8% on a successful Charged Attack.

Dodoco Tales- a four-star catalyst weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next on the list is the Matternachts waltz. This four-star item is a bow that is supposed to help travelers with illusion skills and is colored in transgression colors. This weapon will most likely suit Fischl as it increases elemental skill DMG by 20%.

Matternachts Waltz-a four-star bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

New events

Events such as Legend of the Vagabond Sword, Never-Ending Battle, Echoing Tales, and Kaboomball Kombat have been added to the list for the summer adventure. New items such as echoing conch shells and summertime sparkles have been introduced under this banner.

New events and information for the Midsummer Island Adventure v 1.6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Legend of the Vagabond Sword is an event which will require sword fighting skill. Meanwhile, Kaboomball Kombat is all about ball launching Dodofortresses activated and must be defended by Dodogaurd.

The Never Ending Battle will focus on unknown enemies. Travelers are required to defeat them in a single swipe. Collecting echoing conches at the Echoing Tales Event will reward travelers with Barbara's summer outfit. Lastly, Maguu Kenki is a level 50 humanoid monster that yields a secret icy steel blade on the battlefield.

Genshin Impact should collect 20,000 mora while they wait for specific dates to be released.

Edited by Srijan Sen