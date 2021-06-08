Genshin Impact 1.6 update release time, countdown, and maintenance details revealed

Genshin Impact 1.6 is almost here, and the maintenance for the update will begin at 06:00:00 AM (UTC+8), 6 pm ET, or 3 pm PST. This means that as of this upload, maintenance will begin in just about six hours. Players will then have a five-hour wait until Genshin Impact returns.

When it does, they will receive 300 Primogems and be able to explore the new Midsummer Island Adventure event. Players have a lot to look forward to in this update, so players who are excited for this release can check here for timing.

Genshin Impact 1.6: Maintenence time, what to expect, and more

Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" Trailer | Genshin Impact



In the sweltering summer, a strange letter is discovered on the windowsill, with a spiraling fog shrouding a mystery far away.https://t.co/glTm98UPOW#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 28, 2021

The Midsummer Island Adventure update for Genshin Impact is only a couple of hours away, and players from all around the world will get to experience this brand new update for themselves.

Players will be starting their maintenance at 6 PM EST, or 3 PM PST in America, and 06:00 AM (UTC+8) in Asia and it will last for five hours, with players receiving 60 Primogems for each hour that the game is down.

If all goes well with the maintenance, players should expect the game to be up at 11 PM EST and 11 AM (UTC+8). Players can check this countdown to see how much longer it should be until the game releases its update in America.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma map, electric cannon, new artifacts, and Raiden Shogun Baal revealed

Genshin Impact update release time for all regions

Outfit Teaser: Teyvat Style – Beachside Ballad | Genshin Impact



The ideal summer day should have a refreshing sea breeze, radiant sunshine, and a riveting melody drifting through the wind.https://t.co/W0rC3KLChN#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 8, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.6 will be released all around the world after the maintenance, and players may be curious as to what time it will be in their timezone.

Players can find some conversions for when the server maintenance will end here:

Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in US: June 8th, 11 PM EST Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in UK: June 9th, 4 AM BST Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in India: June 9th, 8:30 AM IST Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in China: June 9th, 11 AM UTC(+8) Genshin Impact 1.6 release time in Philippines: June 9th, 11 AM UTC (+1)

Players will be in for a five-hour wait once the maintenance begins, so they should make sure to get their commissions out of the way and use their Resin when they have the chance.

Players should be aware that the maintenance may last a shorter time than expected, as sometimes the update process goes smoother than planned. If this occurs, the Genshin Impact 1.6 update may be rolled out earlier than the times listed.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leak reveals Sara and Gorou, an upcoming Geo character

What players can expect from Genshin Impact 1.6

Players will have a lot of new content to explore and complete during the Genshin Impact 1.6 update. There will be a whole new area full of puzzles, minigames, and even new bosses to defeat, along with the arrival of Genshin Impact's first Inazuma character, Kazuha.

Players will see the story of Genshin Impact move forward like it never has before as the Inazuma storyline begins. There will also be an opportunity for players to obtain the first character cosmetics ever in Genshin Impact, making the Midsummer Island Adventure a massive update.

Also read: Genshin Impact Kazuha banner preparation guide: Pity, required primogems, ascension materials and more details

Edited by suwaidfazal