Genshin Impact 1.6 Update release time for all regions revealed

The next major update to Genshin Impact is now just hours away.

The 1.6 patch for Genshin Impact will introduce plenty of new content. There will be a limited-time archipelago to explore, new outfits for Jean and Barbara, and much more.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 to bring major features to Serenitea Pot: Companion move-in feature, increased load value, and more details explained

When will the Genshin Impact 1.6 update come out?

According to the official announcement, the Genshin Impact 1.6 update will be released on June 8th around 11:00 p.m. EST in America and on June 9th around 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8) in Asia.

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/ShnK8JDyeG#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/0BJ4gLf2KV — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Genshin Impact officially announced the release date and maintenance hours at its community hub, HoYoLAB. Maintenance will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST in America and at 6:00 a.m. (UTC+8) in Asia. Maintenance should last about five hours, and players won’t be able to access the game during this time.

MiHoYo plans to compensate players for these maintenance hours, as they always do. Players who are at least at Adventure Rank five will receive 60 Primogems for every maintenance hour. If maintenance ends in under five hours, players will still get 300 Primogems.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 update: New monster Maguu Kenki and four upcoming events officially revealed

How to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.6 update

To access the game quicker after the update, players can update their game client ahead of maintenance hours. To do that, players need to use the Pre-installation feature.

Pre-install Genshin Impact 1.6 update on PC

Open the Genshin Impact launcher Click on the "Game Pre-installation" option in the bottom-right of the screen. The launcher will then download the Genshin Impact 1.6 update to the PC.

The pre-install process is the same as it has been in prior version updates, so players can also watch the video below for a visual guide.

While the update is pre-installing, players can still play the current version of Genshin Impact. The 1.5 version will be unaffected by the pre-installation, and players should have no problems with the game during the process.

Pre-install Genshin Impact 1.6 update on mobile devices

Open the Genshin Impact app Open the in-game menu via the Paimon icon. Navigate to Settings > Other Select “Pre-install Resource Package.”

However, mobile players can’t access the game during the pre-installation process. It’s recommended that mobile players find a good stopping point and make sure the game is auto-saved before pre-installing version 1.6.

By using the pre-install feature, players will be able to access the new content without having to wait several hours after the update is released.

Also read: Genshin Impact Eula build guide: Best artifacts and weapons for DPS role

Edited by suwaidfazal