Genshin Impact 2.0 Livestream: Date, time, where to watch, and more

The next major update to Genshin Impact is a few weeks away, and a special livestream will soon air to show previews of the upcoming content.

Genshin Impact always plans a livestream like this when a new update is on the horizon. In these streams, players often learn about future events, banners, and new features. Players have also gotten limited-time redeem codes from past livestreams, so they should always keep an eye out for free Primogem opportunities like this.

When will the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream air?

The Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream will air on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9.

Of course, some players won't be around at the time to watch the livestream in action. Thankfully, players can always watch it after it airs. The full livestream will be uploaded to Genshin Impact's YouTube channel at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) on July 9.

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbfGCp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKPIAhRlXm — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 6, 2021

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream

The 2.0 livestream should showcase plenty of new changes and additions to Genshin Impact. Most notably, since this is expected to be a very substantial update, Inazuma and the main storyline may be previewed.

Inazuma

The Traveler is destined for the Electro nation of Inazuma, and players have waited months for them to arrive. The "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" quest foreshadows Inazuma's imminent arrival, as Beidou has now planned to help the Traveler reach the nation in secrecy.

Beidou;s offer to help the Traveler reach Inazuma (image via LyurGG)

Furthermore, Genshin Impact’s livestream announcement features an image of Baal’s statue. Baal is the current Electro Archon and ruler of Inazuma, so it's very likely that this image is a real hint that Inazuma arrives in the next update.

Baal statue my beloved pic.twitter.com/3MK2KwPr7f — ole (@jadealatus) July 6, 2021

Of course, Genshin Impact may decide to show only parts of Inazuma in 2.0, potentially leaving several Inazuma islands for another update. The livestream may give more details on Inazuma's debut in Genshin Impact, so players should tune in if possible.

New characters

In early June, Genshin Impact announced four upcoming characters on Twitter. Technically, they never specified that they were coming to the game as playable characters, but they mentioned their Visions and constellation names.

One of these four characters, Kazuha, has already been released. It's therefore pretty safe to assume the other three characters become playable as well.

"If one's heart is empty, all under heaven is empty.

But if one's heart is pure, all under heaven is pure.

—— Kazuha's Musings"



◆ Kaedehara Kazuha ‧ Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves

◆ A wandering samurai who has left his homeland

◆ Anemo

◆ Acer Palmatum#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/IBcvjc1AgD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

"Miss Ayaka will personally take care of the most troublesome matters." —An ordinary businessman from Hanamizaka



◆ Kamisato Ayaka ‧ Frostflake Heron

◆ Daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan

◆ Cryo

◆ Grus Nivis#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zhxEAGvl5y — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Fireworks are the highlight of the festival, and Yoimiya is Inazuma's best pyrotechnician. Every display she planned turns out fabulously. —Kamisato Ayaka



◆ Yoimiya ‧ Frolicking Flames

◆ Owner of Naganohara Fireworks

◆ Pyro

◆ Carassius Auratus#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s2Tmi02dIl — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Are you in a hurry to find Sayu? She is usually hiding in the trees in the afternoons. I have my own ways of finding her, so let me know if you need help. —Kamisato Ayato



◆ Sayu ‧ Mujina Ninja

◆ Shiyuumatsu-Ban's Resident Ninja

◆ Anemo

◆ Nyctereutes Minor#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NW9uTDZlNq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

While Ayaka had been confirmed since the game's beginnings, Genshin Impact had given no prior clue on these Tweeted characters.

In the 2.0 livestream, Genshin Impact players may get final confirmation that some of these characters are coming to the game. Viewers may also get glimpses into these characters' backstories and gameplay.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod