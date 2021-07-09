Genshin Impact 2.0 Livestream: Date, time, where to watch, and more

The next major update to Genshin Impact is a few weeks away, and a special livestream will soon air to show previews of the upcoming content.
Genshin Impact always plans a livestream like this when a new update is on the horizon. In these streams, players often learn about future events, banners, and new features. Players have also gotten limited-time redeem codes from past livestreams, so they should always keep an eye out for free Primogem opportunities like this.
When will the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream air?
The Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream will air on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9.
Of course, some players won't be around at the time to watch the livestream in action. Thankfully, players can always watch it after it airs. The full livestream will be uploaded to Genshin Impact's YouTube channel at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) on July 9.
What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream
The 2.0 livestream should showcase plenty of new changes and additions to Genshin Impact. Most notably, since this is expected to be a very substantial update, Inazuma and the main storyline may be previewed.
Inazuma
The Traveler is destined for the Electro nation of Inazuma, and players have waited months for them to arrive. The "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" quest foreshadows Inazuma's imminent arrival, as Beidou has now planned to help the Traveler reach the nation in secrecy.
Furthermore, Genshin Impact’s livestream announcement features an image of Baal’s statue. Baal is the current Electro Archon and ruler of Inazuma, so it's very likely that this image is a real hint that Inazuma arrives in the next update.
Of course, Genshin Impact may decide to show only parts of Inazuma in 2.0, potentially leaving several Inazuma islands for another update. The livestream may give more details on Inazuma's debut in Genshin Impact, so players should tune in if possible.
New characters
In early June, Genshin Impact announced four upcoming characters on Twitter. Technically, they never specified that they were coming to the game as playable characters, but they mentioned their Visions and constellation names.
One of these four characters, Kazuha, has already been released. It's therefore pretty safe to assume the other three characters become playable as well.
While Ayaka had been confirmed since the game's beginnings, Genshin Impact had given no prior clue on these Tweeted characters.
In the 2.0 livestream, Genshin Impact players may get final confirmation that some of these characters are coming to the game. Viewers may also get glimpses into these characters' backstories and gameplay.
