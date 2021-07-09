Genshin Impact 2.0 Livestream may reveal Cross-save for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

The Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream could reveal some interesting insights on a cross-save feature between the PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, and mobile devices. It's worth noting that Genshin Impact 1.7 is Genshin Impact 2.0.

2.0 is the next version of the update, with the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream countdown being shown on the official Twitter page found here.

Its official release date will be on July 9, 2021, so there is not much time between then and now.

The stream will showcase various aspects of the Genshin Impact 2.0 update, one of which could include the much-anticipated cross-save feature fans have been waiting for.

Having the ability to play the same account on several platforms is a dream come true for some Genshin Impact fans, so it will be interesting if the leaks are true.

Genshin Impact cross-save feature for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 might allow progress sharing across all the platforms, suggest new leak

Cross-save between mobile, PC, and PlayStation will be introduced in version 2.0



It will also be present when Genshin comes to Switch and allow for hoyolab on consoles#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact #Inazuma #PS5 pic.twitter.com/DHvm5HQMfo — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 5, 2021

Genshin Impact cross-save for the PS4 in the future might become a reality. It's not just PS4 owners that are going to benefit from this, either.

Genshin Impact cross-save for the PS5 will also be implemented, which will unite players from mobile and PC platforms to play on their PlayStation consoles.

Interestingly enough, even the upcoming Switch version of Genshin Impact has been leaked to have cross-save. Genshin Impact cross-save for the Switch is going to be insanely convenient for players who want to play the game on the go, but don't want to play it on their phone or tablet.

Genshin Impact leaks involving cross-save between platforms

Mihoyo is quite possibly working on cross save between Playstation and other Genshin Impact platforms. However, this would come with certain caveats, such as having limited to no access to PS exclusive items when playing on another platform.#GenshinImpact #PlayStation — abc64 (@abc64real) June 9, 2021

Cross-save between the various platforms has been leaked before. If Genshin Impact cross-save for PS4 is implemented, then that's a step forward in the eyes of most Genshin Impact players.

As of right now, cross-saves and cross-progression are notoriously stunted when it comes to PlayStation consoles and other devices. Sony has been infamously stubborn before, with some games like Fortnite not having it in the past.

Nowadays, it's usually the most popular games that have cross-saves between PlayStation consoles and other devices. Fortunately, Genshin Impact is one of the most well-known games in the world.

So it wouldn't be unheard of if the leaks were true and that cross-saves are implemented between the PlayStation consoles and other platforms.

The official Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbfGCp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKPIAhRlXm — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 6, 2021

The tweet above is from the official Genshin Impact Twitter, which also conveniently provides some links to both its Twitch and its YouTube channel.

July 9, 2021, 08:00 AM (UTC-4) is the date and time players should remember, as they are going to get a lot more info than just potentially cross-saves.

