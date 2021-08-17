Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Aloy's Elemental Skill, Burst, gameplay and release date

Aloy is coming soon to Genshin Impact as a new 5-star character in version 2.1.

Aloy is the protagonist of the Horizon game series, and soon, she’ll appear in Genshin Impact via a collaborative event. MiHoYo has confirmed that Aloy will be a Cryo bow-user in Genshin Impact. Furthermore, leaks of the update have revealed Aloy’s elemental abilities and animations.

When will Aloy be released in Genshin Impact?

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Aloy will be released when version 2.1 launches on 1 September 2021. She will be a free 5-star character sent to players’ in-game mailboxes. However, only PlayStation players will be able to obtain Aloy in version 2.1.

Genshin Impact players who play on PC or mobile will have to wait until version 2.2 to get Aloy. Based on Genshin Impact’s six-week update schedule, version 2.2 will be released around 13 October 2021. Despite the delay, these players will still get Aloy for free in their mailboxes.

MiHoYo is yet to reveal details about Aloy’s gameplay, though this might change during the 2.1 special livestream. For the time being, Genshin Impact players can check out leaked video footage showcasing Aloy’s elemental abilities.

Aloy’s Elemental Skill

Aloy’s Elemental Skill, “Frozen Wilds,” is expected to have the new Cryo character throwing a Freeze Bomb. When the bomb lands, it should explode into smaller orbs called Chillwater Bomblets. Enemies hit by either the bomb or the bomblets will take Cryo damage and get an ATK debuff.

Aloy's Chillwater Bomblets in Genshin Impact (image via YouTube/mintthy)

Hitting enemies with her Elemental Skill will also give Aloy a Coil stack, thereby buffing normal attack damage. When Aloy accumulates four Coil stacks, she should gain the “Rushing Ice” effect. With Rushing Ice, Aloy’s normal attack damage will be converted to Cryo damage.

Aloy’s Elemental Burst

With her Elemental Burst, “Prophecies of Dawn,” Aloy throws an explosive projectile and shoots it with an arrow to detonate it. This can be seen in her Burst animation, showcased in the leaked footage.

Aloy's Elemental Burst animation in Genshin Impact (image via YouTube/mintthy)

Aloy’s Elemental Burst has a simple effect; it deals Cryo damage in a huge AoE. Fortunately for future Aloy players, her burst is expected to cost just 40 energy. Alongside other characters like Diluc and Zhongli, Aloy will have the lowest burst cost in Genshin Impact. Because of this, players should be able to use Aloy’s burst on a regular basis.

Aloy's burst AoE in Genshin Impact (image via YouTube/mintthy)

Genshin Impact players will likely build Aloy to fill a Cryo DPS or sub-DPS role. Her ability to use her burst frequently and use Cryo-infused normal attacks makes Cryo damage a priority.

As the first collaborative character, Aloy will surely be an interesting addition to Genshin Impact. PlayStation players will only need to wait a few more weeks to start building Aloy, while PC and mobile gamers will have to wait a while longer.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 leaked banner schedule for September 2021

Edited by Siddharth Satish