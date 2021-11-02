Genshin Impact 2.2 Hu Tao banner release time for all servers

The pyro-wielding polearm user from Genshin Impact, Hu Tao, will be available in a few hours. With her featured rate-up banner, players will get the five-star character alongside three other four-stars and her signature weapon in a separate gacha.

Known for dealing sustained fire damage, Hu Tao is fun due to her risky low HP playstyle and her easy-to-build nature. The other characters that will be featured alongside her are Thoma, Diona, and Sayu. Chinese servers will be getting the rate-up banner from Genshin Impact at around 6:00 pm.

EU and NA release times for the Hu Tao banner in Genshin Impact

The upcoming Hu Tao banner will be released at 18:00 server time on November 2. This means roughly 3:00 pm PST, or 6:00 pm EST North American Time, and 5:00 pm BST for European and UK players. As usual, her banner for Genshin Impact will be available for approximately 20 days, from November 2-23.

The time at which the banner will end is 14:59 server time. This works out as 11:59 am PST, or 14:59 EST North American Time, and 13:59 BST European time. The banner event will be known as "Moment of Bloom" and will feature the 4-star character Thoma for the first time.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/iXJwMm21kU

Hu Tao in Genshin Impact is one of the most loved characters. From her unique playstyle to her aesthetics, she gained popularity very quickly in the community. Being the 77th director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor adds a lot to her characteristics, aside from her quirky and pranking nature.

The other 4-stars, Diona and Sayu, are considered some of the best supports in the game. Diona can scale her healing and shield based on her HP. Her sixth constellation can increase the Elemental Mastery of a character by 200. So, players will be looking to get not just the featured 5-star, but the valuable 4-stars as well.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Hello, Travelers~ Paimon has got the scoop on the latest events. Click the picture below for a quick overview! The "Labyrinth Warriors" event is currently underway, so be sure not to miss it!View the full notice here >>> Hello, Travelers~ Paimon has got the scoop on the latest events. Click the picture below for a quick overview! The "Labyrinth Warriors" event is currently underway, so be sure not to miss it!View the full notice here >>>genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/H10hK6hnAw

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Alongside the character banner, players can also wish for two weapons to be featured in a separate gacha. They are the Staff of Homa and Elegy for the End. This particular event banner for Genshin Impact is known as "Epitome Invocation" and will run for the same duration as Moments of Bloom.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee