Genshin Impact 2.2 pre-installation date, time and process for PC & mobile users

Genshin Impact version 2.2 is a few days away, and players can start using the pre-installation function tomorrow. This feature allows players to download some of the new resource packages ahead of time and reduces the download time when the maintenance has ended.

The pre-installation will be added by the Genshin Impact developer specifically for PC and mobile platforms. However, since the period was not announced on any of miHoYo's social media accounts, some gamers might miss the date and time when the function will be available.

Genshin Impact 2.2 pre-installation date and time revealed

Genshin Impact 2.2 pre-installation function will be available from October 11 at 11:00 AM (UTC +8) until before the version 2.2 update. The announcement was only released via an in-game notice, so players who often close the announcement section without reading it may miss the update notice.

As Genshin Impact's updates continue to expand in size, the pre-installation function allows players a few days to free up some space and prepare for a new update on their device.

When beginning the pre-installation on one's device, it requires a certain amount of their network's bandwidth. Therefore, players are recommended to check and ensure they have a good internet connection so the download will go smoothly without a hitch.

Genshin Impact pre-installation process for PC users

Genshin Impact players who use PC as their main platform can still play the game while pre-installing new game resources. They can follow the instructions below to ensure that the pre-installation is working.

Genshin Impact launcher needs to be updated first (Image via Genshin Impact)

Open Genshin Impact Launcher after the pre-installation is available. Update the Genshin Impact Launcher. After updating, a 'Game Pre-Installation' button will appear on the left side of the 'Launch' button. Click the 'Game Pre-Installation' button to start the pre-installation.

Choose the 'Game Pre-Installation' button (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact pre-installation process for Mobile users

Mobile users have two methods to use the pre-installation function. Unlike PC players, mobile platforms cannot play Genshin Impact when they are pre-installing the game resources.

Gamers are recommended to ensure their device has a full battery and a great internet connection so that the download won't get interrupted.

The first method to pre-install resources on mobile (Image via Genshin Impact)

Method 1

Open Genshin Impact and open the Paimon Menu on the top left corner. Go to Settings, then choose Other at the bottom of the list. Lastly, select the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' option to start downloading.

The second method to pre-install resources on mobile (Image via Genshin Impact)

Method 2

Open Genshin Impact until the login screen. Tap on the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' cloud icon on the bottom left corner.

On another note, mobile players on iOS devices must update Genshin Impact manually from the App Store when the new version update is released. The same goes for Android users. They can open Genshin Impact and follow the prompts on the screen or go directly to Google Play and update the game.

Since the pre-installation function might take some time to complete, Genshin Impact players should use their Original Resin before beginning the process. They can also complete the Daily Commission and Domains they wish to finish first.

