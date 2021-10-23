Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Beidou and Gorou’s hangout event ending types revealed

There are some interesting yet conflicting Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks regarding Beidou and Gorou's hangout event's endings.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leakers agree that both characters will have a hangout event. The inconsistency comes from two prominent leakers having conflicting reports on the number of endings for both Beidou and Gorou.

One leaker, @genshinBLANK, states that there are seven endings for Beidou (five good and two bad). Another leaker, @projectcelestia, says that Beidou has five endings (four happy and one bad).

This article will cover both leaks to allow the reader to draw their own conclusion.

Beidou and Gorou's hangout event endings revealed in Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

BLANK @genshinBLANK

Gorou - General of Watatsumi Island's forces

Beidou - Captain of the Alcor and her crew, The Crux⚬ STC

Impact Hangout Series: IV/4 - Features:Gorou - General of Watatsumi Island's forcesBeidou - Captain of the Alcor and her crew, The Crux⚬ STC #Genshin Impact #Genshin Hangout Series: IV/4 - Features:

Gorou - General of Watatsumi Island's forces

Beidou - Captain of the Alcor and her crew, The Crux⚬ STC

#GenshinImpact #Genshin https://t.co/SPTKktY11D

The above Tweet is the initial leak that revealed both Beidou and Gorou having a hangout event in Genshin Impact 2.3. In case it gets deleted or is copyrighted, here is a quick summary:

Beidou has five good and two bad endings

Gorou has three good and two neutral endings

Conflicting Genshin Impact 2.3 leak

However, another leaker disagrees with the initial leak. They "correct" the other leaker by stating that Beidou has four happy and one bad ending. If this statement is true, then it would mean she has two fewer endings than initially leaked.

There is no change to Gorou's supposed number of endings, so that part seems consistent. Hence, his hangout event still has three good and two neutral options.

@projectcelestia then talks about the file naming conventions in a follow-up Tweet. Ergo, one of the leakers leaked the information wrong; Beidou can't have two different number of endings.

BLANK @genshinBLANK Project Celestia @projectcelestia Notably, Gorou's uses the first instance of NE as opposed to the usual BE. However, in light of the inconsistent naming, "Happy Ends" should be the same as "Good Ends" whereas "Bad Ends" should be the same as "Normal/Neutral Ends." Notably, Gorou's uses the first instance of NE as opposed to the usual BE. However, in light of the inconsistent naming, "Happy Ends" should be the same as "Good Ends" whereas "Bad Ends" should be the same as "Normal/Neutral Ends." This clarification that Project Celestia provided states that there are 5 endings each, but after we reviewed the files we found out the placeholder for Beidou Normal/HE Ending 2 and Bad Ending/BE 1 are missing from the files, but the count was still including them so we counted. twitter.com/projectcelesti… This clarification that Project Celestia provided states that there are 5 endings each, but after we reviewed the files we found out the placeholder for Beidou Normal/HE Ending 2 and Bad Ending/BE 1 are missing from the files, but the count was still including them so we counted. twitter.com/projectcelesti…

@genshinBLANK then responds to the "clarification." The difference in the number of endings is due to placeholders, as there appears to be one for Beidou's Normal/Happy Ending 2 and her Bad Ending 1.

Again, there is no argument regarding the number of conclusions involving Gorou's hangout event in Genshin Impact 2.3.

File names

BLANK @genshinBLANK These are the endings for Beidou, make your own opinion on whether they are 7 or 5. Also, people say I hate PC, I don't. I like their leaks and are the inspiration for a certain portion of my leaks.STC These are the endings for Beidou, make your own opinion on whether they are 7 or 5. Also, people say I hate PC, I don't. I like their leaks and are the inspiration for a certain portion of my leaks.STC https://t.co/sPVnPe34xR

The above Tweet partially shows the datamined results for Beidou and Gorou's hangout events. As one can see, there is a missing HE2 and no BE1 for Beidou. If those endings do exist, then she would have seven possibilities.

However, one can also look at the list and assume BE2 should be in-between HE1 and HE3, thus supporting the notion that it only has five endings. Therefore, the order could be:

HE1 BE2 HE3 HE4 HE5

Also Read

The images and text associated with the Genshin Impact 2.3 hangout events haven't surfaced on the internet to support either claim. At the very least, Beidou and Gorou will receive some content for their fans.

Note: The information gathered is from a leak and is subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which leaker do you think is correct? @genshinBLANK @projectcelestia 0 votes so far