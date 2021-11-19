Genshin Impact 2.4 character and new area leaked so far

Genshin Impact is about to introduce two new characters in version 2.3, and based on leaks, players can expect the same from 2.4.

If leaks are true, Yunjin and Shenhe will both become playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.4. Yunjin has been leaked for ages now, and she's even mentioned on a few occasions in the game. Meanwhile, much less is known about Shenhe, though there are a few in-game references. On top of the new characters, Genshin Impact may unveil the Enkanomiya area in version 2.4.

Genshin Impact leakers indicate Shenhe, Yunjin, and the Enkanomiya area will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.4

Two Genshin Impact leakers, Tz and UBatcha, revealed earlier this year that Yunjin would become playable in version 2.4. They also mentioned a new area, which is now believed to be Enkanomiya. Since then, leaks have also pointed to Shenhe's release date in Genshin Impact 2.4.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz 【2.4banner】

已经确定有云堇啦！

属性没看见 星级没看见

另外一个卡池无消息

也许也是复刻吧

申鹤目前还没有消息。

I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm.

huh I didn't know chasm was underwater and in Inazuma now...

Jokes aside, previously thought the new area to be Chasm but it should actually be Enkanomiya

Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya area

Enkanomiya is an underwater area in Watatsumi Island, near Sangonomiya Shrine. The area is currently inaccessible, though leaks now point to its opening in version 2.4 of Genshin Impact.

On Watatsumi, a large, deep pool rests near the center of the island. This pool is the entrance to Enkanomiya, still waiting to be unlocked.

It seems like we are getting Enkanomiya before Chasm according to one sussy leak by UBatcha.

Genshin Impact players have already learned a bit about Enkanomiya. The quest series, The Moon-Bathed Deep, followed the Traveler's adventure to unlock the underwater area. The Traveler gets the Key of the Moon-bathed Deep by the end of the quests, which may open Enkanomiya.

However, the Traveler learns in these quests that Kokomi hasn't yet authorized Enkanomiya's opening. Thus, Genshin Impact players have to wait for version 2.4 to learn more.

This is such a serene, beautiful place...finished the Moon-bathed Deep quest, excited to visit Enkanoimya one day

Shenhe and Yunjin to become playable in version 2.4

Apart from Enkanomiya's introduction, gamers can expect Genshin Impact 2.4 to release two new characters. Yunjin, who's been expected for over a year now, may debut as a 4-star character. Also, leakers predict Shenhe will be released as a 5-star Cryo polearm-user.

oh also Shenhe and Yunjin too lol

Based on the voicelines from profile pages, Genshin Impact players can expect Shenhe to be an intimidating character. She may have a short temper, though her appearance could suggest otherwise.

Meanwhile, Yunjin is known to be a talented opera singer who's rather famous in Liyue. Her performances bring a huge audience, and she has the support of one of Liyue's most esteemed figures, Ningguang.

Yunjin also likely appeared in a Moonlight Festival cutscene. The character's renders had already been leaked, and one of the background figures in the cutscene matched the design.

𝗫𝗜𝗔𝗢: LEAK 𝙔𝘼𝙆𝙎𝙃𝘼 @GardienXiao

YunJin is likely to be an Anemo character. in the official 2.1 cutscene, Yunjin appears with green vision.To be taken with a grain of salt

Yunjin was far from being the focus of this cutscene, but the short video may have hinted that Yunjin has an Anemo Vision. This is evident in the pale green emblem on the character's outfit.

Most leaks indicate that, like Shenhe, Yunjin will wield a polearm. Her elemental abilities are yet to be revealed, but leakers might find this information as version 2.4 draws nearer.

If Yunjin and Shenhe are released in version 2.4 as leakers suggest, players can expect to see them on Genshin Impact's event banners in early 2022.

