Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal much needed UI improvements

There are several recent Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks detailing how the new UI improvements look.

Here is a quick summary of what those leaks include:

Crafting

Forging

Spiral Abyss

Those who follow the Genshin Impact leaking community should know how well-received these upcoming changes are. Ultimately, the new UI improvements make the game more convenient to play through when it comes to crafting, forging, and the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks are subject to change in some capacity, but they still provide something players can expect to see in the upcoming update.

Here are what the new UI improvements look like, according to Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks

The new crafting and forging UI (Image via Anonsbelle)

The first Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks to be discussed in this article are the new UI improvements for crafting and forging. The most notable difference lies in the left side of both features.

More specifically, the items are much bigger and show up similarly to how they appear in a person's inventory. Thus, there's less text to go through in exchange for bigger pictures.

Essentially, the right side is largely similar compared to their original versions. Forging now includes the name of the object. Crafting consists of the type of item the player is crafting (Character Ascension Material in this case) underneath the name.

How crafting currently looks like in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Just for comparison's sake, here is how the crafting screen looks like in Genshin Impact 2.3. It has substantially more text to go through (including minor text like "Character Ascension Material").

How forging looks like in-game before the change (Image via Genshin Impact)

The old forging screen listed forge times on the left side, but the new UI change in the Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks gets rid of that. The "Total Forge Time" section on the right side is still there, at least.

Spiral Abyss UI, according to Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks

The Spiral Abyss now shows the enemies of a floor (Image via Yukikami)

The main change here is the inclusion of the "Opponents' Details" to the right of Elemental Resonance. It debuts in Genshin Impact 2.4, as it wasn't in that location in the game's previous versions. Back then, players had to click on a chamber on the previous section to see the enemies.

The Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks suggest that players can see the enemies as they pick their lineup. It's a quality-of-life fix for the Spiral Abyss's UI, especially since it's more intuitive for players to use.

