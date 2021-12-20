Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream, banners and release date speculations

Genshin Impact is expected to conduct a "Special Program" livestream for the 2.4 update soon. Leakers have revealed that Enkonomiya, Shenhe and Yun Jin will arrive in the next patch, but players are naturally waiting for the official confirmation from the developers.

Here are the possible dates and timings when the preview program might likely occur.

Genshin Impact 2.4 possible livestream date and time

If players closely look at the time and date of the previous Genshin Impact livestreams, they can speculate about the upcoming 2.4 preview program as well.

The past few livestreams for patches 2.1, 2.2 and 2.3 were conducted after an approximate break of 40 days. Also, the Chinese livestream has either started at 8.00 pm or 9.00 pm (UTC+8).

On the flip side, the English livestream usually begins at 8.00 am (UTC-4). It is safe to assume that the timings for both English and Chinese livestreams will remain the same.

Regarding the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream, players can look forward to it taking place any day between December 22 and December 26. The last livestream for version 2.3 was conducted on 12 November 2021 and the new livestream should occur 40 to 44 days after that.

Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream banner announcements

New banners and re-runs have always been the biggest highlights of the Special Program livestreams by Genshin Impact. While Shenhe and Yun Jin were officially revealed after the 2.3 livestream, leakers have hinted towards the dual re-run banners for Xiao and Ganyu.

However, there are also rumors that a Zhongli re-run banner will be released in update 2.4. With the release of Itto and Gorou, and the return of Albedo, Geo characters have gained prominence yet again.

Having said that, there's no information on the order of the banners mentioned above. Shenhe will be the featured five-star character in her banner, and Yun Jin will be one of the three featured four-star units in it.

When will Genshin Impact 2.4 update release?

Based on the 42-day update cycle in Genshin Impact, update 2.4 should ideally arrive on 5 January 2022. Of course, the timings for the update and server maintenance will vary per region.

All in all, the Genshin Impact community should buckle up for a ton of amazing announcements in the 2.4 livestream. Following the event, new characters for update 2.5 may be revealed on the official social media handles if miHoYo continues its drip marketing strategy.

Edited by Sabine Algur