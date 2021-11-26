Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss to get tougher with 3 Abyss Heralds/Lectors, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 2.4 is going to introduce several changes to the Spiral Abyss that fans know and love.

One of the most interesting new additions is in the second half of Floor 12's third chamber. It will be one wave of two Abyss Lectors and One Abyss Herald. More specifically, it's:

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

The first two enemies already exist in Genshin Impact outside of the Spiral Abyss. The last one (Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames) is a new enemy that will be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss leaks: Two Abyss Lectors and one Herald appear simultaneously

Floors 9 and 10 will be the same in Genshin Impact 2.4 as it currently is. However, Floors 11 and 12 will have new lineups. Here is a quick summary of the general layout of waves:

Floor 11 Chamber 1 has two waves per half. The average level is 88.

Floor 11 Chamber 2 has three waves per half. The average level is 90.

Floor 11 Chamber 3 has one wave per half. The average level is 92.

Floor 12 Chamber 1 has one wave per half. The average level is 95.

Floor 12 Chamber 2 has one wave per half. The average level is 98.

Floor 12 Chamber 3 has two waves and then one wave. The average level is 100.

The two Abyss Lectors and one Abyss Herald spawn in the first wave of the second half of Floor 12 Chamber 3 in Genshin Impact 2.4. Thus, they will be at level 100.

By comparison, the current live version doesn't have either of these enemies on Floor 12. There is one Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning in the first half of Floor 10 Chamber 3. Likewise, there is one Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents in the second half directly afterward.

As Spiral Abyss's Floor 10 remains unchanged, players will still see them in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flame

The Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames near Shenhe in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who don't recognize this enemy should know that it will debut in Genshin Impact 2.4 in Enkanomiya. As its name would imply, it uses the Pyro element in battle. That would make the final battle on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss have a Pyro, Hydro, and Electro enemy lineup.

It will have a Pyro shield based on the translated description, which states:

"When the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flame enters a state where it is defended by a shield of abyssal fire, destroy its Darkfire Furnace to deplete its shield more easily."

Another leaked image of the new Abyss Lector (Image via Mia)

It will also apparently have attacks that cause the whole party's HP to go down:

"Some of its attacks will apply the brand of the abyssal flame when they deal DMG to characters. These brands will explode after a short while, causing the whole party to lose large amounts of HP."

Genshin Impact 2.4 will have this enemy alongside the other Abyss Lector and the Abyss Herald: Violet Lightning on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. If players wish to beat the Spiral Abyss in the next update, this knowledge will be valuable.

