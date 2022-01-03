Genshin Impact 2.4 Update countdown, release date and maintenance schedule

Genshin Impact will have its scheduled update maintenance in two days. Fans from all over the world will be able to download the update on January 5. This new version will have a number of new characters, events, and a vast new area to explore.

Gamers who have been waiting for Shenhe and Yun Jin to be released will want to play as soon as possible. Here's when the update maintenance will occur and the exact countdown, which will help them prepare for it.

The countdown for Genshin Impact 2.4 update

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



The scheduled 2.4 update maintenance for Genshin Impact will begin on January 5 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and will last for five hours until 11:00 AM. Once the maintenance ends, players will be able to begin playing the update.

Five hours is a short wait time, especially since each gamer is rewarded with 600 Primogems for maintenance and issues as compensation. Since maintenance downtimes for Genshin Impact are normally brief, most players should be able to begin the update on the same day.

Players can view the countdown below to know the exact time when the 2.4 update will start. This way, they don't have to convert the time to other time zones:

The maintenance starts and takes the same amount of time in each region; thus, the delay for Genshin Impact 2.4 won't be too long. This large update appears to be a fantastic way to kick off the new year for Genshin Impact.

The main event, 'The Fleeting Colors in Flight,' will take place at the forthcoming Lantern Rite festival in Genshin Impact. Players will receive a free Ningguang skin, a free Liyue-based 4-star character, plus additional rewards including Primogems and ascension materials after playing this event.

Besides the event, there's also the character banner featuring Xiao and Shenhe. Both characters are highly sought after, and fans will definitely want to watch the timer to start updating the game as soon as possible.

