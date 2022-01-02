Genshin Impact reveals Yun Jin's character demo, skills, voice artists, and more

The newest four-star character to join Genshin Impact is the director and mainstay of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe, Yun Jin. Surprisingly, the Geo Polearm user has gained more attention than Shenhe, a five-star Cryo Polearm unit.

Genshin Impact is leaving no stone unturned to increase the hype surrounding Yun Jin. The developers recently revealed her demo, skills, voice actors, and more.

Here's everything about Yun Jin ahead of her release in patch 2.4.

Yun Jin's character demo and skills in Genshin Impact revealed

Yun Jin is famous for her majestic performances in the Heyu Tea house in Liyue. She is so popular among the residents that nine out of ten people who visit the tea house are her fans.

Having said that, Yun Jin is equally skilled in combat. She is a support character who can buff the ATK of the entire team and also provide shields.

Here's a quick overview of Yun Jin's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Opening Flourish

Yun Jin's Elemental skill has two variants. With a tap, she uses her Polearm to deal Geo DMG. On hold, she takes up the Opening Flourish stance and forms a shield.

The shield's strength scales of her max HP like Zhongli, and it has 150% effectiveness against all Elemental and Physical DMG. When the shield breaks, Yun Jin also deals Geo DMG.

Cliffbreaker's Banner

With her burst, Yun Jin initially deals AoE Geo DMG and then grants all members of the party a Flying Cloud Flag formation.

The formation buffs the attack of all party members based on Yun Jin's DEF stats. The effect disappears after a set duration or when a character triggers it a specific number of times.

All in all, Yun Jin is evidently a unique Geo support character. Unlike Gorou and Albedo, she is flexible enough to be placed in teams based on Elemental reactions such as Vaporize and Melt.

Players can build the upcoming Geo four-star character in Genshin Impact according to their requirements. While a high HP build is recommended to use Yun Jin as a shielder, a high DEF build can be used to utilize her ATK buffing abilities.

Yun Jin's voice actors in Genshin Impact

The voice behind Yun Jin in English is Judy Alice Lee. Over the years, she has worked in a plethora of reputed games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ghost of Tsushima, Rocket Arena, and more.

Koiwai Kotori has voiced Yun Jin in Japanese. She is an equally skilled voice actress who boasts a ton of experience, having worked in anime series such as Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san 3, Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashit, and Non Non Biyori Nonstop.

Interestingly, Genshin Impact has relied on an actual opera artist named Yang Yang to perform Yun Jin's Opera Lines and Singing. The developers' attention to detail is self-evident, and the player base loves it.

Yun Jin will arrive in Genshin Impact with the highly-anticipated 2.4 update. She will be available alongside Xiao and Shenhe from January 5, 2022.

