Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal four new splash arts for Jean, Mona, Amber, and Rosaria

miHoYo has recently released a total of four alternative outfits for Genshin Impact characters. They include Jean, Rosaria, Mona, and Amber. While this is not exclusive to a specific server, CN players have the default outfit of their respective characters changed. However, the other servers will have the choice of equipping both.

#原神 #GenshinImpact Amber - 100% Outrider

In the upcoming 2.5 version, miHoYo will be treating the changed skins as cannons in both banners and cutscenes. In addition, there have been leaks about changes to character cards, splash art, and avatars that will be implemented by miHoYo in the next update.

New splash art and additional in-game icons revealed for Genshin Impact reskins

miHoYo made the changes to the four mentioned characters to keep in line with the Chinese regulations. According to a fan-translated post, the CN server no longer has access to the old skins, and additionally got 1200 primogems as compensation. This wasn't the case on the global server, as both skins can be equipped at all times.

Ahead of the main v2.5 release, the community had a slight peak at the upcoming in-game arts based around the re-designs of the four characters. While this was announced beforehand, the 2.4 update saw another change in characters' perspectives while gliding.

#原神 #GenshinImpact Mona - Pact of Stars and Moon

Tweets from renowned user BLANK shed some light on the upcoming changes in Genshin Impact's design and in-game art. Each of his tweets contained the character in question alongside three other icons. The full-body illustration on the tweets will be the splash art that players will see after getting the character. This will officially replace the old ones on both global and CN servers.

#原神 #GenshinImpact Rosaria - To the Church's Free Spirit

Additionally, the other three icons include art from the weapon screen, character card, and gameplay. Each one of these will change after the 2.5 version goes live, irrespective of the outfit a player will be equipped with at the time.

Mona's new skin, Pact of Stars and Moon, will be updated to the standard banner, and quite possibly during the cutscenes too.

#原神 #GenshinImpact Jean - Gunnhildr's Legacy

The reactions from the community regarding the skins have been mostly positive reactions as, after all, these are bonuses for global players aside from the old ones. Genshin Impact 2.5 is scheduled to go live on February 16, 2022.

