Genshin Impact 2.5 maintenance schedule and Yae Miko banner countdown for all regions

Yae Miko is the head shrine maiden of Grand Narukami Shrine, and is one of the most awaited playable characters ever since her appearance in Genshin Impact version 2.0. In the next version of Genshin Impact, Yae Miko will be released as the new 5-star Electro character, wielding a catalyst.

Version 2.5 will be released in two days, and Yae Miko will be available in her banner 'Everbloom Violet' alongside three other boosted 4-star characters. This article will include the 2.5 maintenance schedule and its countdown for all regions.

Countdown for Genshin Impact 2.5 maintenance schedule in all regions

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…

Genshin Impact 2.5 maintenance is set to begin on February 16 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8). The update is estimated to take 5 hours and ends at 11:00 AM. While the update maintenance is in progress, players will be unable to log in or play the game. The developers will compensate for this disruption by providing players with 300 Primogems.

Travelers can refer to the countdown below for the precise date and time for their region:

Countdown for Yae Miko banner in version 2.5

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/zW6EoeFeOy

The Yae Miko banner will be available to all players once the update maintenance is completed. In other words, it may start on February 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

The next Character Event Wish banner will feature the following characters with a huge drop-rate boost:

Yae Miko (5-star) Diona (4-star) Fischl (4-star) Thoma (4-star)

This Everbloom Violet banner will stay in the game for 3 three weeks until March 8 at 17:59 (UTC+8). Once the banner ends, it will be replaced with Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi rerun banner.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Kagura's Verity (Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Kagura's Verity (Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Kagura's Verity (Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/bPXiKNEfbC

It is also worth noting that the Weapon Event Wish banner will also be refreshed concurrently with the Yae Miko banner. The following weapons will receive a huge drop-rate boost whenever players roll on the banner:

Kagura's Verity (Catalyst) Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) Wavebreaker's Fin (Polearm) Sacrificial Sword (Sword) Rainslasher (Claymore) Eye of Perception (Catalyst) The Stringless (Bow)

Of all the weapons above, both 5-star weapons will not be available in the standard wish banner during or after this weapon banner ends. Players can only receive Kagura's Verity and Primordial Jade Cutter from the weapon banner in the first phase of version 2.5.

Players have less than two days to farm for Primogems in Genshin Impact. However, the good news is they can also farm more than 1000 Primogems on the first day of the update by following this farming guide.

Edited by Danyal Arabi